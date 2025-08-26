New Agoyu App Modernizes the Moving Experience with Instant AI-Powered Quotes

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, moving has been one of life’s most stressful experiences, bogged down by in-home estimates, inventorying items on clipboards, scheduling hassles and long waits for estimates.

Now, technology is poised to change how the moving industry operates with the launch of Agoyu , a free, first-of-its-kind relocation technology platform that shows exact mover pricing. With AI and computer vision technology, Agoyu eliminates inefficiency and brings clarity to a process that hasn’t evolved much since the introduction of cardboard boxes in the 1930s.

Agoyu is disrupting the moving industry with AI, simplifying and streamlining the moving process. Users record videos of their rooms and belongings and upload them through the app. Agoyu’s patented AI instantly identifies items, estimates weight and generates precise costs. Within three minutes, users will receive up to 25 quotes from verified movers. A process that traditionally takes weeks to complete now takes less than an hour.

Once instant quotes are received, users can put their moves up for bids. Movers will then review the videos, place bids through Agoyu’s secure bid-to-market system, and compete for the job. This competitive environment often lowers prices by 20–30% and bids are revised within 48 hours.

“We’re dedicated to bridging the gap between customers and movers by creating a modernized moving system that saves money and time for everyone involved,” said Bill Mulholland, relocation industry veteran and founder and CEO of Agoyu. “The way people get quotes for their moves has remained largely the same for decades. At Agoyu, we’re changing that by offering instant, AI-powered quotes. Our transparent pricing helps consumers avoid hidden costs, while also helping trusted movers reduce overhead and wasted labor on in-person estimates that may never turn into business.”

Agoyu operates independently, without ties to van lines or real estate brokerages. As a result, all recommendations are unbiased, reflecting only mover performance and reliability. Customers can easily research who they hire to handle their belongings, as they have access to mover reviews, accolades, affiliates, service descriptions and moving company US Department of Transportation profiles with safety records, ensuring trust in an industry where it’s often hard to come by.

Agoyu’s impact extends beyond consumers. Moving companies can skip the costly in-person estimates by assessing user-uploaded videos. This reduces overhead and allows savings to be passed directly to customers. For corporations, Agoyu simplifies employee relocation programs, reducing administrative burden and providing employees with a smoother transition.

There are more than 60 trusted movers worldwide on the Agoyu platform, with more onboarding daily, including hyperlocal moving companies. From cross-country, domestic moves to international relocations, Agoyu is available to anyone needing to move.

Learn more about Agoyu at www.agoyu.com . Users can receive moving quotes in minutes for free by downloading the Agoyu Moving app from the App Store or Google Play .

Access the full press kit here for high-resolution images and an overview of the Agoyu app.

About Agoyu

Agoyu is a patent-pending platform that leverages AI to bring speed, accuracy and transparency to the moving industry. Agoyu allows consumers to instantly receive exact moving costs, compare vetted movers and use a secure bidding system to find the best price, all while protecting their information. Headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Agoyu serves customers globally and is committed to eliminating inefficiency and confusion in the moving process.

