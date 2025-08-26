Notified and Profound Partner to Help Brands Stand Out in AI Answer Engines

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the world’s only provider of fully integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications, today announced an exclusive partnership with Profound that will enable PR and IR teams to monitor how GlobeNewswire press releases are cited by chatbots, answer engines and AI search summaries.

By incorporating Profound’s leading AI-visibility technology into GlobeNewswire Analytics, this industry-first solution will allow organizations to track references to press releases in AI search results to identify content gaps, improve discoverability and ensure consistent messaging across large language model (LLM) responses.

Profound equips communications and marketing teams with real-time insights to optimize messaging and control their narrative in the emerging AI discovery landscape.

“AI search is now a gatekeeper to public perception. If you’re not monitoring how these platforms portray your brand, you’re missing a critical touchpoint,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “Our partnership with Profound will give communicators the visibility they need to lead with confidence, shape stronger capital narratives and ensure their organization is represented with one story and one voice — even in AI-generated results.”

"We're excited to join forces with Notified to give organizations unprecedented visibility into how their press releases perform across AI platforms," said James Cadwallader, Co-founder and CEO of Profound. "This partnership delivers the real-time intelligence that PR and IR professionals need to ensure their messaging resonates consistently, whether someone discovers their brand through traditional search or emerging AI-powered channels."

This capability will be integrated into the Distribute module of the Notified PR Platform and available as a free value add to clients in late Q3 2025.

To learn more about Notified’s PR and IR solutions, visit Notified.com.







About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



About Profound

Profound is the AI visibility and content optimization platform that helps brands understand, improve, and measure how they appear in AI-powered search results. As consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants for product research, Profound gives marketers the tools to control their presence in AI systems. Built by alumni of AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, and OpenAI, Profound equips marketers to win in a future where AI agents, not blue links, drive discovery.

Learn more at www.tryprofound.com

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf7d9c7c-5fa0-47cc-8439-6c78c7e24f87

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.