Traliant Introduces New Fraud, Waste and Abuse in Healthcare Training to Protect Organizations from Costly Violations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced its new course, Fraud, Waste and Abuse in Healthcare, designed to help healthcare organizations that accept public funds prevent costly violations and reduce organizational risk. The interactive course clearly defines fraud, waste and abuse and illustrates how employee actions, whether intentional or accidental, can violate policies and laws that prohibit these practices.

Fraud, waste, and abuse involve practices that lead to unnecessary costs, improper billing or deceptive claims in healthcare. These intentional or accidental actions can violate federal laws such as the False Claims Act, Stark Law, or Anti-Kickback Statute, triggering substantial financial penalties, exclusion from federal programs, and erosion of public trust.

“Healthcare providers that receive public funds, such as Medicare or Medicaid, have a responsibility to train employees on fraud, waste, and abuse — not only to comply with strict federal and state regulations, but to ensure resources are used properly to provide high-quality, ethical care,” said John Brushwood, Legal Counsel at Traliant.

Without proper training, staff in diagnostic, administrative, and billing roles may unintentionally engage in improper billing or submit deceptive claims, exposing the organization to severe penalties and reputational damage. Developed by legal and compliance experts, Traliant’s new course equips employees with practical skills to spot red flags, prevent misconduct, and stay compliant to protect both patients and the organization.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting ethical and compliant practices in healthcare, Traliant also upgraded its HIPAA training earlier this year and introduced a new 15-minute refresher course. This concise module makes it easier for employers to reinforce key privacy concepts and helps covered entities and business associates comply with HIPAA regulations while safeguarding protected health information (PHI).

To learn more about Traliant’s healthcare compliance training solutions, visit https://www.traliant.com .

