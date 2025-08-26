Arteris Joins UALink Consortium to Accelerate High-Performance AI Networks Scale Up

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced its membership in the Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium™ (UALink™). Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) technology is already used by technology leaders who develop advanced high-bandwidth, low-latency HPC and AI accelerators, where UALink will support standards-based scale-up.

As demand for AI continues to surge, the need for specialized computing and networking solutions has become increasingly evident. General-purpose systems are struggling to keep pace, paving the way for purpose-built solutions that can support the new era of AI. Hyperscale data center infrastructures must evolve and scale to support the ever-increasing AI workload demands that require highly efficient and fast connections, supported by efficient network-on-chip interconnects on each chiplet and multi-die SoC.

“The UALink Consortium is on a mission to establish an open ecosystem that boosts innovation and collaboration in AI,” said Peter Onufryk, president of the UALink Consortium. “We are excited to have Arteris join the Consortium. Its expertise in silicon-proven system IP optimized for AI high-performance computing will help accelerate the path forward for UALink, the open standard for scale-up environments.”

The UALink Consortium was formed to develop technical specifications that facilitate direct load, store, and atomic operations between AI Accelerators. The consortium is developing a new industry standard and is working to establish an optimized scale-up ecosystem to foster an open solution that enables advanced models across multiple AI accelerators.

“Arteris is committed to leading the way in connectivity IP for complex SoC and chiplets used for AI and high-performance computing applications,” said Michal Siwinski, CMO of Arteris. “By joining the UALink Consortium and supporting many of its active members who are our customers, we are ensuring our industry-leading network-on-chip capabilities play a key role in delivering the standards that power tomorrow’s AI infrastructure scale-up.”

Arteris’ involvement in UALink underscores its dedication to advancing next-generation connectivity standards and driving innovation that enables AI and high-performance compute technologies. Arteris brings its world-class expertise in network-on-chip IP and SoC integration automation software to this industry group, complementing the vast experience of hyperscalers, system OEMs, semiconductor companies, EDA companies, IP providers, and other members.



About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium

The Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) Consortium, founded in May 2024, is an open industry standard group dedicated to developing the UALink specifications, a high-speed, scale-up accelerator interconnect technology that advances next-generation AI cluster performance. Incorporated in October 2024 by AMD, Astera Labs, AWS, Cisco, Google, HPE, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft, the Consortium aims to develop technical specifications that facilitate breakthrough performance for emerging AI usage models while supporting an open ecosystem for data center accelerators. For more information on the UALink Consortium, please visit www.UALinkConsortium.org.

