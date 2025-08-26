First Onsite expands biohazard response in Northwest Florida, driven by empathy and personal purpose

Local team tasked with crime scene, trauma, infectious disease, and illicit drug cleanup





First Onsite’s Jesús Miranda earns his Certified Bio-Recovery Technician designation

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, today announced Jesús Miranda as the latest First Onsite technician to earn his Certified Bio-Recovery Technician (CBRT) designation through the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA). This marks a milestone in First Onsite’s continued dedication to deepening its biohazard response capabilities across the nation, with a current emphasis on the Florida Panhandle.

Miranda’s CBRT certification is the company’s second such accreditation in the Florida Panhandle region this year, marking its increased capabilities to handle highly specialized biohazard remediation, including crime scene cleanup, trauma response, infectious disease mitigation, and hazardous substance removal. This enhanced capability will help ensure that clients across the Gulf Coast, including in Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Miramar Beach, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Crestview, Freeport, and Mexico Beach receive highly-specialized care rooted in both best practices and personal purpose.

With more than seven years in restoration, Miranda brings a combination of technical expertise, empathy, and lived experience that sets him apart in one of the industry’s most demanding fields. He began his career as a General Laborer, working with out-of-town crews on hurricane relief and large-scale commercial projects. Those early experiences instilled both the physical grit and the deep respect for safety that continue to guide his work today.

Miranda has steadily risen through the ranks. From general laborer to Technician, then Supervisor, Assistant Project Manager, Project Manager, and now Project Director, leading with equal measures of technical skill and human understanding. Today, he oversees a branch office in Miramar Beach, where he supports teams responding to biohazard and trauma cleanup events across the region.

Why this matters

Biohazard recovery requires more than technical know-how. It demands empathy, discretion, and respect for those experiencing crises. Miranda’s certification strengthens First Onsite’s ability to respond to trauma and unattended death scenes with the highest level of professionalism.

Deeply personal motivation

Miranda’s drive comes from the experience of having moved to the United States, reshaping his life while drawing on a culture of hard work and resilience. Working alongside team members with the same values and fundamentals within the Miramar Beach Office, Jesús is committed to serving his community with integrity and care.

Earlier in his career, Jesús often faced unsafe conditions, handling traumatic scenes without proper training, education, emotional support, or physical protection. At First Onsite, he found a supportive environment where safety, education, and personal growth are prioritized. He credits his mentor, Rob Bonham, General Manager for First Onsite in Northwest Florida, who earned his own CBRT earlier this year, for encouraging Jesús and the teams in his care to pursue deeper education, including the CBRT certification.

“I learned a long time ago, the most important thing is for everyone to go home in one piece at the end of the day,” said Bonham. “We work in dangerous situations, and we need to manage them with training, education, engineering controls, and the right PPE.”

“Coming to the U.S. as a Venezuelan migrant, I was searching for a better life after leaving a country where opportunities were limited and daily challenges were constant. Leaving family and everything familiar behind was not easy, but I knew that through hard work and perseverance, I could build a future with more stability and purpose. For me, it wasn’t just about starting over—it was about proving I could contribute, collaborate, and make a real difference in the community I now call home. In past jobs, I experienced environments where safety and emotional well-being were overlooked, which reinforced my resolve to do this work the right way. At First Onsite, I’ve found the resources, education, and team support that allow me to grow, work safely, and serve others with respect,” said Jesús Miranda, Project Director at First Onsite Property Restoration.

First Onsite’s investment in cultivating highly-skilled teams, now including Jesús Miranda, sets the standard for approaching hazardous environments with knowledge, protocols, care, and an unwavering commitment to protect the safety of those they serve.

Jesús is more than a technician. He’s a caregiver and an advocate whose lived experience and professional growth allow him to respond with both expertise and empathy.

“Jesús’s story is remarkable—he came to us years ago as a technician and has earned every step of his journey,” said Bonham. “English is his second language, yet he’s an exceptional communicator with clients and teams alike. From those early days in hurricane recovery work to leading biohazard remediation today, Jesús’s career reflects the persistence and drive that make him a respected leader and rising star at First Onsite.”

As demand for specialized biohazard remediation services increases, First Onsite is making significant investments in expanding, training, and certifying its workforce, ensuring that communities receive industry-leading care backed by trusted expertise. With today’s milestone, First Onsite now has 10 ABRA Certified Technicians and plans to further grow its biohazard response capabilities.

“While the need for biohazard recovery continues to rise, many companies fall short of evolving safety and compliance standards. Certifications like CBRT set the benchmark for protecting clients and workers. First Onsite is committed to leading with expertise, compassionate service, and expanding our presence within the ABRA network,” said Tom Licker, SVP, Regulatory Business Practice at First Onsite Property Restoration.

Leaders like Jesús Miranda showcase the combination of skill, safety, and empathy that sets First Onsite apart. His journey highlights the company’s dedication to building strong, experienced teams in key regions, positioning Florida as a model for the expansion of specialized recovery services. Through his example, First Onsite demonstrates that expertise and compassionate leadership go hand in hand in serving communities effectively.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK Public Relations

M: 416-938-2882

E: julia@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82e4be2c-2d66-4002-80f7-2234c79d3846