Kids Across the Country to Benefit from Donor-Funded FieldTrip Adventures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Wonderful Foundations partner schools across the country will soon step further beyond the classroom, thanks to the launch of FieldTrip, a new donor-funded initiative that provides immersive, real-world experiences at no cost to families or schools. Backed by community generosity, FieldTrip ensures that every participating student can access enriching adventures that inspire curiosity, creativity, and courage.

Rooted in the belief that when kids step outside their bubble, they find their place in the world, FieldTrip connects classrooms with curated experiences ranging from STEM and civic exploration to arts and nature programming. Each trip is designed to spark discovery, broaden perspectives, and help students envision new possibilities for their future.

“So many of the most meaningful learning moments happen outside of a traditional classroom,” said Troy Snyder, Founder of Wonderful Foundations. “Just hearing the words ‘field trip’ brings back that feeling of excitement and discovery for so many of us. With FieldTrip, we want today’s kids to feel that same sense of wonder by dreaming bigger, exploring more, and inviting their communities to help make it happen. It’s not just about where they go, it’s about who they become because of it.”

FieldTrip’s debut experience, Influence the Future, is a hands-on content creation and promotion workshop for middle schoolers that inspires collaboration, courage, and creative storytelling, showing kids just how powerful their voices can be. The program will expand throughout the 2025–26 school year, with plans to introduce additional experiences shaped by educator and student input.

FieldTrip is now live in select partner schools, with broader rollout planned nationwide. The initiative reflects Wonderful Foundations’ mission to create safe, inspiring learning environments and to remove barriers that stand in the way of transformative student experiences.

To learn more about FieldTrip visit www.WonderfulFieldTrip.org and to support a FieldTrip experience in your community, visit www.WonderfulFieldTrip.org/donate.

For more information on Wonderful Foundations, visit https://wonderfulfoundations.org/.

About Wonderful Foundations

Wonderful Foundations is a nonprofit organization committed to building safe, inspiring, and long-lasting learning environments by supporting schools, particularly public charter schools, with the resources they need to thrive. Through its innovative funding model and programmatic initiatives, Wonderful Foundations helps children access the full range of opportunities they deserve, inside and beyond the classroom.