Sweed Launches AI-Powered Customer Display That Turns Dispensary Checkouts into Revenue-Driving Retail Moments

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , the cannabis retail platform built for growth, today unveiled its newest innovation: an AI-powered Customer Facing Display that redefines how dispensaries sell in-store. Think: self-checkout meets strategic upsell meets real-time co-shopping, all powered by one unified platform.

Designed to turn static checkout moments into dynamic growth opportunities, Sweed’s new interface gives cannabis shoppers full control to browse, build, and manage their orders right from the screen, and enables budtenders to collaborate in real-time to guide, recommend, and optimize every cart.

“Most platforms treat checkout as the finish line — we see it as a growth opportunity,” said Rocco del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed. “This launch transforms the in-store experience into a smart, revenue-driving touchpoint, not just a place to pay.”

Why It Matters

In an oversaturated cannabis market, where margins are tight and labor is expensive, dispensaries can’t afford friction at the point of sale. Traditional POS systems rely on passive menus or verbal ordering, leading to missed deals, longer lines, and lost upsell opportunities.

Sweed’s Customer Facing Display flips the script by combining shopper autonomy with real-time support and revenue-driving features. It’s eCommerce level functionality, brought in-store, and built natively into the Sweed platform.

Key Features That Drive Growth

Co-Shopping in Real Time : Shoppers and budtenders share control of the screen, turning passive checkout into a collaborative selling moment.

: Shoppers and budtenders share control of the screen, turning passive checkout into a collaborative selling moment. Smart Add-to-Cart : No more miscommunication. Customers tap to add, remove, or update items, instantly visible to the cashier.

: No more miscommunication. Customers tap to add, remove, or update items, instantly visible to the cashier. Live Order Management : Dynamic receipts display taxes, discounts, and loyalty rewards in real time.

: Dynamic receipts display taxes, discounts, and loyalty rewards in real time. Promo Intelligence : Personalized deals surface automatically, helping customers hit cart-based rewards and bundle savings.

: Personalized deals surface automatically, helping customers hit cart-based rewards and bundle savings. POS-Synced, Compliance-Ready : Every action syncs with the backend POS, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and zero double-work.

: Every action syncs with the backend POS, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and zero double-work. Loyalty and Personalization Built In: Recognize return customers, trigger offers, and reinforce brand loyalty with every visit.

A Seamless Extension of the Sweed Platform

Fully integrated with Sweed’s all-in-one system, including POS, marketing, loyalty, and compliance, the display requires no third-party tools or painful add-ons. It’s the latest in a growing suite of features designed to help retailers move faster, sell smarter, and stand out in a crowded market.

“This isn’t a kiosk gimmick,” added del Priore. “It’s a growth engine at the counter.”

Availability

The Sweed Customer Facing Display is now available to all clients via the Sweed admin portal. Setup is simple. Results are instant.

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/ .

