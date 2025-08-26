Atomic Data Expands Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data, a leading IT services provider and technology teammate, has announced two key leadership appointments that reinforce its long-term strategic vision and strengthen its shared services operating model.

Jay Bozicevich, a three-decade veteran of the financial services industry, will step into the dual roles of President of Atomic Data and Chief Operating Officer of Shared Services over the three business units. In these newly created roles, Jay will oversee operations across Atomic Data’s brand portfolio (Atomic Data, Game Day Technologies, and Foundation Technologies) while spearheading Atomic Data’s expansion in the mid-to-large mid-market enterprise sector.

Matt Woestehoff, previously Managing Director, has been promoted to President of Foundation Technologies. Matt will continue driving Foundation’s growth and leadership in the Apple® ecosystem, serving the unique IT needs of creative industries, software development companies, and retail and franchise operations.

These strategic leadership moves further bolster Atomic Data’s shared services operating model as it readies for impressive growth through organic sales and acquisitions. Jay, Matt, and Atomic Data’s 200-strong team remain highly focused on delivering White Glove Service to its clients in each of the three specialized operating companies:

Atomic Data: Full-stack IT managed services for mid-to-large mid-market enterprises.

Game Day Technologies: IT solutions and representation for professional sports teams, large venue owners and operators, and major events.

Foundation Technologies: Apple ecosystem expertise for creative industries, software development, retail, and franchise operations.

Atomic Data CEO Chris Heim commented, “This structure allows us to combine the scalability and efficiency of shared services with the market specialization of our operating companies. With Jay’s operational leadership and Matt’s proven formula for success, along with the rest of our fantastic 200+ employees, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver best-in-class, tailored solutions to our clients.”

The refined leadership structure underscores Atomic Data’s commitment to building a scalable platform for national expansion while maintaining a relentless focus on client excellence.

About Atomic Data: At Atomic Data, we’re more than an IT provider–we’re a teammate. By removing barriers and integrating seamlessly, we empower your team to work smarter and with confidence. Our people-first, values-led approach fosters true partnerships where IT becomes an ally, not a burden. Learn more about Who We Are.