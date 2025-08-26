SEALSQ’s SEALQuantum.com Lab is Advancing the Convergence of Quantum, Cybersecurity, and AI to Empower the Next-Generation of Startups

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its SEALQuantum.com Lab Incubator is accelerating the journey of quantum startups from breakthrough research to scalable, market-ready products and solutions. By combining deep technical expertise, global networks, and strategic investment, building the foundation of tomorrow’s quantum industry.

The quantum market is entering a phase of exponential growth, with market forecasts projecting it could reach $97 billion globally by 2035. Quantum computing alone is expected to represent between $28 billion and $72 billion, growing at annual rates of above 30%. This accelerating demand creates unprecedented opportunities for startups with scalable applications and bold innovations.

Advantages of Joining the SEALQUANTUM Incubator



Startups selected for the program would benefit from:

Technical Expertise: Direct collaboration with SEALSQ’s post-quantum engineers and researchers.

Funding and Growth Pathways: Opportunities for direct SEALSQ investment, strategic partnerships, or acquisitions, as seen with ColibryTD, KUAENTUM, Quantix, and IC-ALPS startups.

Visibility and Credibility: Platforms to showcase technologies at SEALSQ Quantum Days and international events.

Scale-to-Market Support: Guidance on productization, go-to-market strategy, and access to SEALSQ’s experience in navigating the path from lab innovation to scalable, market-ready products.

Community and Knowledge Sharing: A curated ecosystem of fellow startups, researchers, and industry stakeholders fostering collaboration and innovation.





SEALQuantum.com Lab: Driving Quantum, Cybersecurity, and AI Convergence



At the core of SEALSQ’s strategy is the SEALQuantum.com Lab, a next-generation research and development hub focused on the convergence of quantum computing and cybersecurity, now expanding into artificial intelligence (AI). With a total of $30 million investment capacity, the SEALQuantum.com Lab has already invested in startups like ColibriTD, and Quantix and acquired ASIC semiconductor design specialist IC’ALPS to develop tailor-made solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and post-quantum security.

Now, by adding AI as a key component of its roadmap, SEALSQ is positioning itself at the forefront of the Quantum-AI revolution. The SEALQuantum.com Lab is dedicated to enhancing semiconductor design and cybersecurity with quantum technologies, while integrating AI to optimize quantum systems and algorithms. Through strategic investments and collaborations with deep-tech startups, SEALSQ is driving practical solutions for advanced chip manufacturing and quantum-resistant security, laying the groundwork for hybrid quantum-classical systems that will transform computational efficiency and data protection.

A Concrete Example: Tackling the Sub-7nm Challenge

As part of its incubator activities, SEALSQ, through SEALQuantum.com Lab, together with ColibriTD, a pioneer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platforms, and Xdigit, a specialized semiconductor design company with expertise in secure microcontrollers and IR Drop (voltage drop across power distribution networks) mathematical modelling, have announced a plan to develop a breakthrough solution to revolutionize semiconductor wafer yields for sub-7nm nodes

The partners have agreed on a six-month roadmap to lay the foundations of this innovation. The solution aims to improve wafer yield for advanced semiconductor designs at nodes below 7nm by addressing IR Drop issues. It leverages advanced mathematical modelling of IR Drop and uses quantum computing’s ability to solve the resulting complex Partial Differential Equations (PDEs).

This development directly addresses the semiconductor industry’s urgent need for innovation as traditional methods falter at smaller nodes, paralleling aggressive advancements in quantum computing, such as IBM’s plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. IBM’s milestones, including the Quantum Loon chip introduced in 2025 to test advanced error correction architectures, underscore the rapid maturation of quantum capabilities that make solutions like those from SEALSQ, ColibriTD, and Xdigit both feasible and timely.

At nodes of 7nm and below, yield losses can exceed 50% due to increased wire resistance and quantum effects like tunneling, dramatically increasing chip development costs and delaying time-to-market. By tackling this IR Drop bottleneck, SEALSQ and its partners aim to unlock higher yields and enable next-generation chips essential for AI, automotive, and IoT applications.

Next Launch Events: Davos 2026 & IQT Quantum + AI



The next cohort of SEALQuantum startups will be officially presented during SEALSQ’s Quantum Corridor launch event in Davos, in January 2026. In addition, SEALSQ will spotlight its startup network at the IQT Quantum + AI event (iqtevent.com/quantumai) in NY in October 2025, which it proudly sponsors, giving startups direct exposure to global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders. Together, these events provide unparalleled opportunities to shape the future of quantum technologies.

“Quantum, cybersecurity, and AI are converging fast, and SEALQuantum.com Lab is where that convergence becomes real,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and founder of SEALSQ. “Our investment strategy is not just about funding innovation, but about accelerating the deployment of secure, intelligent systems that will define the future of digital infrastructure. Together with our customers and partners, we are building a quantum-safe future.”

With its growing portfolio of bold innovators, the SEALQUANTUM Lab is laying the groundwork for a vibrant, sustainable quantum industry, helping startups transform cutting-edge science into tomorrow’s commercial breakthroughs.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.