AssureSoft Certified as AWS Partner to Accelerate Scalable Cloud & AI Innovation

This partnership validates AssureSoft’s technical expertise in delivering advanced cloud and AI solutions.

As the main sponsor of AWS Community Day Bolivia , the company reinforces its commitment to fostering expert tech talent in the region.

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , the nearshore software outsourcing company with operations in Latin America and the United States, has been officially certified as an AWS Services Partner . This milestone expands the firm’s capabilities to deliver next-generation cloud and AI solutions to its clients.

Since 2006, AssureSoft has specialized in time zone-aligned staff augmentation and software outsourcing services for U.S. companies in industries such as Technology (SaaS), Healthtech, Fintech, E-commerce, Telecommunications, and Cybersecurity. The company has a team of over 500 software engineers distributed across nine countries, including a new development center in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s primary economic hub.

As part of its growth strategy, AssureSoft partners with global leaders like Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver greater client value through certified engineers and access to top-tier resources for building secure, scalable, world-class cloud solutions.

“This partnership reflects AssureSoft’s ongoing evolution as a trusted technology partner,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft. “With certified AWS professionals trained in industry-leading cloud practices, we’re helping clients move faster, operate smarter, and unlock efficiencies at scale.”

With access to AWS’s robust ecosystem, AssureSoft is able to accelerate clients’ cloud adoption, optimizing workloads, and implementing resilient architectures that support business agility and long-term success.

How AWS is Driving Real Business Impact

Organizations across industries are leveraging AWS to solve critical challenges and unlock measurable business value.

Healthtech: Building secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud environments for electronic health records (EHR) and AI-driven diagnostics.

Building secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud environments for electronic health records (EHR) and AI-driven diagnostics. Fintech: Delivering real-time fraud detection and intelligent credit scoring using AI-powered analytics.

Delivering real-time fraud detection and intelligent credit scoring using AI-powered analytics. E-commerce: Implementing dynamic pricing engines and personalized shopping experiences powered by machine learning.

Implementing dynamic pricing engines and personalized shopping experiences powered by machine learning. Telecommunications: Enhancing network performance with predictive analytics and automating customer support using AI-driven chatbots.

Enhancing network performance with predictive analytics and automating customer support using AI-driven chatbots. Cybersecurity : Developing threat detection systems using real-time log analytics and anomaly detection in the cloud.

: Developing threat detection systems using real-time log analytics and anomaly detection in the cloud. Technology (SaaS): Delivering scalable, cloud-native platforms that support continuous product delivery and high performance.

This partnership also reinforces AssureSoft’s commitment to continuous talent development , ensuring its teams are equipped with advanced expertise to address the complex challenges of today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Sponsoring AWS Community Day Bolivia

As Diamond Sponsor of AWS Community Day Bolivia 2025 , AssureSoft is proud to support one of the country’s most important community-led technology events. Taking place on September 20th in Cochabamba, the conference will bring together developers, cloud professionals, and industry leaders to learn, connect, and explore the future of cloud computing.

This sponsorship underscores AssureSoft’s commitment to strengthening the regional tech ecosystem, fostering top talent, and empowering the next generation of cloud and AI professionals in Latin America.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

For Media Inquiries:

Catalina Soto Pizano

Corporate Communications Manager

AssureSoft

catalina.soto@assuresoft.com