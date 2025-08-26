Octane to Host Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025 on September 11–12 in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Octane, an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources, and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California, is pleased to announce that the Octane Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025 (“CTF”) will be held on September 11–12, 2025, at VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa, 900 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

A cornerstone of Octane’s Innovation Event Series, the Cardiovascular Tech Forum brings together entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, and industry leaders to accelerate breakthroughs in cardiovascular health. The 2025 edition will highlight the latest in interventional cardiology, digital health, imaging, and life-saving medical devices while providing unparalleled networking opportunities that foster strategic partnerships and investment.

The event will feature a keynote address from Dr. John B. Simpson, PhD, MD, a pioneering interventional cardiologist, entrepreneur, and inventor of the over-the-wire balloon angioplasty catheter, a device that revolutionized cardiovascular care. Dr. Simpson has founded seven successful companies, including Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, Devices for Vascular Intervention, and Perclose, each acquired by leading strategics such as Abbott and Boston Scientific. His groundbreaking contributions have been recognized with the ESC Andreas Gruentzig Award, the TCT Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Academy of Engineering’s Russ Prize.

CTF 2025 Program Highlights include:

Innovation Panels: Exploring cutting-edge technologies and clinical research to advance cardiovascular treatment.

Exclusive Physician & Entrepreneur Workshop (Partnership Pursuit): Opportunities for physicians, advisors, and executives to engage directly with high-growth companies.

Octane Capital & Growth Presentations: Presentations to investors, key strategics, and physicians from highly vetted companies driving new innovative technology in the cardiovascular space.

Networking Sessions: Facilitated discussions and receptions designed to connect strategics, investors, entrepreneurs, and physicians shaping the future of cardiovascular health.

The Cardiovascular Tech Forum Committee is chaired by Arshad Quadri, MD, Executive Chairman & CMO of inQB8 Medical Technologies, and includes senior leaders from Edwards Lifesciences, Cathworks, Knobbe Martens, University of California Irvine, Hoag Hospital, and Nidus Biomedical. Their collective expertise ensures a comprehensive agenda reflecting the dynamic landscape of cardiovascular innovation.

“Octane’s Cardiovascular Tech Forum is a vital platform for bringing together the brightest minds and the most promising technologies in cardiovascular health,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane. “With global challenges and opportunities ahead, this forum is designed to accelerate solutions that will redefine patient outcomes and strengthen the healthcare ecosystem.”

Event Details:

When: September 11–12, 2025 | 7:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Where: VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa, Newport Beach, California

To register for Octane’s Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025, please visit: https://www.octane-oc.org/event/CTF/summary

About Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources, and capital. Octane’s mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California’s tech and medtech industries. Octane impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator, Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources, Ignite Series, in person and on-demand leading content and events, and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering our mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. Learn more at www.octaneoc.org

