Simulate and Test DDS Applications Faster and More Efficiently With the New CANoe Option DDS

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector is expanding its proven development and test environment CANoe to include support for the communication standard DDS (Data Distribution Service). CANoe.DDS allows users to simulate, analyze, and test DDS-based systems seamlessly within the familiar CANoe environment. The new option is now available and targets developers and testers of distributed systems in the automotive, medical technology, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

CANoe.DDS can be used to quickly simulate DDS participants (Domain Participants), adopt existing IDL descriptions, and automate complex tests via CAPL, C# or Python. The graphical display of DDS and Ethernet communication in the Trace window, along with the simple configuration via a text-based language, makes the work much easier. CANoe.DDS supports all QoS parameters (Quality of Service parameters) of the OMG DDS standard and enables direct integration into ROS2 environments, making it ideal for hybrid systems and early SIL tests. The supported DDS Security Extension enables testing of applications in vulnerable areas.

DDS is an ideal communication platform for distributed systems and applications that place particular emphasis on robustness, safety, and scalability. Key features include a flexible publish/subscribe architecture, scalability, high efficiency, interoperability, and the versatile configurability of QoS parameters. For these reasons, DDS has become the standard protocol in many different domains.

Figure 1: With CANoe.DDS, users can simulate, analyze, and test DDS applications faster and more efficiently in the familiar CANoe environment, thus avoiding the need to change tools.

Figure 2: An example of a simulation and visualization of a DDS system in CANoe

