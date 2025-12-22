Partnership Between RTI and Vector Enables Efficient Development and Testing of DDS-Based Applications

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Informatik and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) have formed a strategic partnership that will significantly simplify and accelerate the development and validation of DDS-based systems. The integration of the RTI Connext® communication framework into the CANoe.DDS simulation, analysis, and test tool provides users with a comprehensive environment for testing all DDS functions, including the extended features of RTI Connext. The result: higher efficiency, greater test depth, and shorter development cycles.

RTI Connext is one of the world's leading Data Distribution Service (DDS™) platforms. Based on the DDS standard, Connext provides a comprehensive data-centric software framework that includes functions for complex and safety-related applications. The integration in CANoe.DDS enables the creation of a complete simulation and testing environment. DDS-based systems can be created with minimal effort, and complex DDS communication can be thoroughly simulated and validated early in the development cycle. This increases efficiency, reduces complexity in heterogeneous environments, and ensures smooth workflows.

This solution is designed for developers in various industrial sectors, including automotive, MedTech, and Industry 4.0. In the automotive sector, DDS facilitates reliable and scalable data communication within complex vehicle architectures. In medical technology and surgical robotics, DDS ensures secure, stable, realtime data transmission between networked devices. In Industry 4.0, DDS forms the basis for data distribution in intelligent factories and automation systems.

From January 6 to 9, RTI will present the joint testing solution in booth 4662 (West Hall) at CES in Las Vegas as part of its DDS-based SDV toolchain. OEMs and Tier 1 use this solution for developing vehicle software in zonal, HPC, and cloud environments.

More information at: www.vector.com/canoe-dds/ and www.rti.com/products/third-party-integrations/vector

You can find this and other press releases on the Vector website at www.vector.com/pressreleases as well as on the RTI website https://www.rti.com/company/newsroom.

About Vector:

Vector is a leading solution provider and trusted partner in the development and networking of software-defined systems. For over 35 years, Vector has empowered manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to create complex electronic products that meet the highest standards of functionality, safety, cybersecurity and efficiency—primarily in the automotive industry, and increasingly in MedTech, IoT, rail, and aerospace. At the core of Vector’s portfolio is a comprehensive software ecosystem that seamlessly integrates tools, embedded software, cloud services, and engineering expertise into a high-performance development environment. Driven by technological excellence and close collaboration with customers and partners, Vector delivers tailored solutions that help manage complexity, accelerate product development, and enable forward-looking innovation.

An independent company, Vector employs more than 4,500 people across 32 locations worldwide and generated more than €1 billion in revenue in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector maintains a global presence with offices in Austria, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster.