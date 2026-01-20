Vector Expands Timing Analysis Expertise Through RocqStat Acquisition

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Informatik, a leading solution provider for software-defined systems in automotive and beyond, has acquired the RocqStat software technology and the expert team from StatInf. This acquisition enhances Vector’s capabilities in timing analysis and worst-case execution time (WCET) estimation, supporting the growing demand for reliable software verification in safety-critical systems.

The integration of StatInf’s experienced team ensures continuity of expertise and accelerates innovation in timing analysis, verification workflows, and advanced analytics within Vector’s code testing tool chain.

Existing StatInf customers will experience full business continuity. In the medium term, Vector plans to integrate RocqStat into the VectorCAST toolchain, creating a unified environment for timing analysis, WCET estimation, software testing, and verification.

"Timing safety is becoming a critical factor in software-defined vehicles and other software-defined systems," said Eric Barton, Senior Vice President of Code Testing Tools at Vector. "By combining StatInf’s advanced technology with our toolchain, we enable customers to design and verify timing constraints more efficiently and with greater confidence."

About StatInf and RocqStat

StatInf is a French start-up spun off from Inria, France’s National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology. StatInf developed industrial software tools for timing safety in embedded systems. Its RocqStat technology enables early integration and continuous verification of timing information and constraints throughout the development lifecycle.

About Vector:

Vector is a leading solution provider and trusted partner in the development and networking of software-defined systems. For over 35 years, Vector has empowered manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to create complex electronic products that meet the highest standards of functionality, safety, cybersecurity and efficiency—primarily in the automotive industry, and increasingly in MedTech, IoT, rail, and aerospace. At the core of Vector’s portfolio is a comprehensive software ecosystem that seamlessly integrates tools, embedded software, cloud services, and engineering expertise into a high-performance development environment. Driven by technological excellence and close collaboration with customers and partners, Vector delivers tailored solutions that help manage complexity, accelerate product development, and enable forward-looking innovation.

An independent company, Vector employs more than 4,500 people across 32 locations worldwide and generated more than €1 billion in revenue in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector maintains a global presence with subsidiaries in Austria, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

