U.S. Dental Insurance Market Size Expected to Reach USD 209.46 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. dental insurance market was valued at USD 90.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 209.46 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Widespread favorable government policies, and a rise in dental disorders & technological developments are propelling the global market expansion.

Key Takeaways

By coverage, the dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO) segment led the market in 2024.

By coverage, the dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO) segment is expected to grow significantly during 2025-2034.

By type, the preventive segment dominated the U.S. dental insurance market in 2024.

By type, the basic segment is expected to register notable expansion in the upcoming years.

By demographic, the senior citizens segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By demographic, the adult segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

The U.S. dental insurance market encompasses specialized health policies, which offer coverage for oral care expenses, including checkups, fillings, extractions, and dentures, typically with annual coverage limits. Nowadays, the market is embracing novel technologies, such as tele-dentistry, enhanced adoption of AI in diverse aspects of dental care, and the continued integration of 3D printing for tailored solutions. Along with this, the market is looking for expansion in robotic-driven procedures and an increased focus on patient experience, like emotional dentistry.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in the Expansion of the Market?

The U.S. dental insurance market is driven by a rise in efforts towards preventive care to cover with no deductible or waiting period. This also includes routine cleanings for people and fluoride treatments for those under the age of 16. On the other hand, wider demand for aesthetic dentistry, a geriatric population, and the need for more accessible and cost-effective care are fueling the overall development and adoption of dental insurance to assist protection of numerous smiles.

What are the Key Trends Involved in the Market?

Ongoing investments in dental care in the US and advanced technologies are highly impacting the growth of the U.S. dental insurance market.

In July 2025, New York-based healthcare investment firm OrbiMed invested a total of $85 million in Swiss company vVARDIS, known for its drill-free treatment for early tooth decay.

In March 2025, Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of its Dental business, partnered with TeamSmile with $825,000 donation, extending the nationwide dental home project.

In March 2024, Overjet, the world-leader in dental AI, raised a $53.2 million Series C round in artificial intelligence for dentistry.



What is the Major Challenge in the Market?

The U.S. dental insurance market is facing certain limitations, including a lack of coverage provided by basic plans, which usually include implants, orthodontics, or cosmetic treatments, discouraging consumers from purchasing insurance. As well as a key challenge for low-income families and individuals is the expense of dental insurance in the US.

Country-level Analysis

In the U.S., enhancement in healthcare technologies, including development in dental care. Mainly, the U.S. dental insurance market is embracing innovative techniques, especially laser dentistry, ozone therapy, and biomimetic dentistry are popular, focusing on preserving natural tooth structure. Alongside significant steps in digital dentistry, including digital impressions, CAD/CAM technology, and 3D printing, are transforming restorations and treatment planning. And, this further demands favourable dental insurance plans for successful dental surgeries. The U.S.’s increasing geriatric population and dental issues are fueling the widespread adoption of remote monitoring, and consultations are expanding access to care, especially for rural populations.

For this market,

In January 2025, Pearl and Carestream Dental partnered to provide advanced dental AI solutions to providers across North America.



Segmental Insights

By Coverage Analysis

Why did the Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO) Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In the U.S. dental insurance market, the dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO) segment held the biggest revenue share in 2024. The flexibility, affordability of DPPO are mainly impacting its overall expansion. This kind of coverage offers a wider dental procedures, from basic cleanings to more extensive treatments, such as fillings, crowns, and root canals. This DPPO covers higher premiums with a network of dentists who have agreed to discounted fees for services.

On the other hand, the dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO) segment is predicted to expand at a notable CAGR in the upcoming years. This segment is driven by the requirement of enrollees to receive care from dentists within their network. Prominent advantages of DHMO are the possession of lower premiums as compared to other dental insurance plans. Apart from this, DHMOs promote regular check-ups and preventive care. Whereas, incorporation of the capitation model, enrollees can often predict their out-of-pocket costs. DHMOs are focusing on a wide range of preventive services like checkups, cleanings, and fluoride treatments to assist in maintaining oral health and potentially avoid more costly procedures.

By Type Analysis

How did the Preventive Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

The preventive segment accounted for the dominating share of the U.S. dental insurance market in 2024. The segment is fueled by increased integration of AI and digital technologies, like AI-enabled smart toothbrushes and oral health apps, to offer real-time feedback and personalized care plans. Additionally, the US encompasses other preventive solutions in dental sensors, especially the use of smart toothbrushes, which employ sensors and AI to track and enhance user brushing techniques. Also, oral health apps are facilitating customized plans, appointment reminders, and virtual consultations.

Whereas, the basic segment is anticipated to expand significantly during 2025-2034. It mainly comprises breakthroughs in minimally invasive techniques, digital technologies, and optimized materials. Inclusion of laser dentistry, CAD/CAM technology for restorations, and tele-dentistry for remote consultations are boosting the overall market development. The adoption of laser dentistry in numerous procedures, like cavity preparation, gum contouring, and treating periodontal disease, offers less invasive and more accurate treatment with rapid healing. This ultimately demands adaptable dental insurance plans.

By Demographic Analysis

What Made the Senior Citizens Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the senior citizens segment led with the largest revenue share of the U.S. dental insurance market. The growing tooth loss concerns in senior citizens are further facing a decline in edentulism (having no teeth). For these issues, a widespread aged Americans rely on the acquisition of their natural teeth with excellent preventive care and better preventative care and treatments for gum disease and dental caries. Moreover, ongoing developments in dental implants, materials science, and diagnostic technologies are also reshaping senior dental care.

However, the adult segment is anticipated to witness a notable growth during 2025-2034. The increasing tooth loss, need for root canals are highly propelling the segment growth. This further extends to the adoption of novel techniques, such as flapless surgery and immediate implant loading are well-known, resulting in less tissue trauma, reduced pain, and faster recovery. Alongside, the demand for minimally invasive procedures consisting of silver diamine fluoride, which supports root caries, particularly for homebound or institutionalized older adults.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, RipeGlobal introduced an AI-powered dental training platform in the U.S. market.

In June 2025, Owandy Radiology Inc., a global player in the manufacture of dental radiology hardware and imaging software, launched its new Oral Health Report application, a cutting-edge addition to its IOS software suite.

In October 2024, Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America launched a new technology initiative called RenConnect ℠ to expand efficiency and ease of doing business for its customers.

to expand efficiency and ease of doing business for its customers. In April 2024, Zentist launched Cavi AR, an RCM Software for dental insurance AR & claims management.

Key Players List

Aetna

AFLAC, Inc.

Ameritas

Cigna Healthcare

Delta Dental

Humana

Metlife Services & Solutions LLC

Renaissance Dental

Spirit Dental Insurance

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

United Concordia

United Healthcare, Inc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Coverage

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Others

By Type

Preventive

Basic

Major



By Demographic

Senior Citizens

Adults

Minors



