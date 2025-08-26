PCI Biotech: Invitation to first half 2025 results presentation and corporate update

Oslo, Norway, 26 August 2025 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) invites to a webcast presentation of the company's first half 2025 interim report on Friday, 29 August 2025, 08:30am – 09:00am CET (local time).

The presentation will be held in Norwegian as a live webcast available through www.pcibiotech.com.

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Please submit questions to post@pcibiotech.no prior to the webcast. It will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console during the session.

The interim report and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com, from 07.00am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO

Email: rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo



