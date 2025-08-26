Hanmi Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Drive National Expansion of Business Lending

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to U.S. financial institutions, is proud to announce that Hanmi Bank has selected its Lending Platform to support the bank’s commercial and SBA lending operations across the United States.

As Hanmi Bank prepares to launch its “Simple Loans” initiative in major markets including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago, the adoption of Lenders Cooperative’s platform will allow the bank to automate loan workflows, enhance internal efficiencies, and accelerate access to capital for businesses nationwide.

“Our goal is to make SBA and commercial financing more accessible and responsive to the needs of our business clients,” said Anna Chung, EVP & Chief Community Lending Officer at Hanmi Bank. “Partnering with Lenders Cooperative gives us the technology foundation needed to scale our efforts nationally, while ensuring we maintain the compliance and service quality our customers expect.”

By integrating Lenders Cooperative’s modern Lending Platform, Hanmi will benefit from a fully digital solution that spans the entire loan life cycle—from application intake through origination and servicing. The platform’s modular design and SBA-specific workflows make it ideal for institutions committed to modernizing operations and expanding reach.

“Hanmi Bank’s decision to invest in lending automation reflects its leadership in meeting the capital needs of businesses across the nation,” said Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative. “We’re honored to support their growth and help bring the ‘Simple Loans’ program to life.”

ABOUT HANMI BANK

Hanmi Bank serves the multi-ethnic communities of California and beyond with a full range of financial services, including business banking, SBA lending, and commercial real estate financing. With a growing national footprint and a commitment to community-focused service, Hanmi Bank has been supporting small businesses since 1982. Learn more at www.hanmi.com.

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

