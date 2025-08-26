Inter named as a “Most Honored Company”

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32) has been recognized by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) as a public-listed bank with standout management and investor relations. Inter earned “Most Honored Company” and was placed in several categories within the mid-cap financials sector, based on combined buy- and sell-side votes:

“Most Honored Company” Best Investor Day - First Place1 Best Company Board - Second Place1 Best CEO - João Vitor Menin - Second Place1 Best CFO - Santiago Stel - Second Place1 Best IR Program - Second Place1 Best ESG - Second Place1 Best IR Professional - Rafaela Vitória - Third Place1 Best IR Team - Third Place1

These results reflect surveys of buy-side and sell-side professionals from over 500 financial firms, assessing leadership credibility, communication quality, and financial stewardship. Voters evaluated criteria including capital allocation, earnings call quality, and the depth of disclosure.

Inter’s IR momentum

Following the introduction of the 60/30/30 plan in 2023 (60 million clients, 30% efficiency ratio, and 30% ROE by 2027), Inter set clear, measurable north-stars metrics and delivered growth and profitability to match. From that launch, INTR shares are up more than 210%.

In 2022, Santiago Stel began leading the evolution of IR into a data-rich, analytics-driven function that improves how analysts model the business. In 2024, Rafaela Vitória became Head of Investor Relations while continuing as Chief Economist, strengthening Inter’s ability to address both company specifics and macroeconomic topics. Inter has also diversified its long-term investor base globally, supported by growing Nasdaq liquidity and two subsidized BDR-to-Class A conversion windows.

This recognition marks a meaningful milestone, validating Inter’s disciplined approach to investor communication and underscoring the credibility of its long-term strategy. Combined with consistent financial delivery, it reinforces sustained investor confidence in a competitive fintech landscape.

About Inter

Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR)("Inter"), is the pioneer super app serving over 40 million consumers across the Americas. The Inter ecosystem offers a broad array of services, including digital accounts, investments, mortgages, credit, gift cards, and cross-border tools. The super app also boasts a dynamic marketplace, linking consumers with shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events across the globe. The company is expanding rapidly in the United States, as evidenced by its naming rights sponsorship of the Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City SC (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). Focused on innovation and captivating member experiences, Inter delivers comprehensive financial and lifestyle solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. For more information, visit: https://inter.co/en/us/.

Note 1: Combined votes of sell-side and buy-side.

