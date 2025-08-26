From Human to Cyborg: Cybersecurity Visionary Len Noe Unveils Explosive Documentary ‘I Am Machine’ at Hacker Halted

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and creator of world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, announced today that renowned ethical hacker and cybersecurity futurist Len Noe will premiere his groundbreaking documentary ‘I Am Machine’ at Hacker Halted 2025, the global cybersecurity conference taking place October 1-2 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center. The screening, scheduled for October 2, will give attendees one of the first opportunities to experience the film, which explores the convergence of human identity and machine augmentation through the lens of cybersecurity, ethics, and personal transformation.

The 2025 conference is anchored around the theme Order from Chaos, following last year’s Cyber Dystopia. While 2024 highlighted the consequences of unchecked threats and the darker realities of digital exposure, this year’s theme emphasizes the importance of creating clarity, resilience, and structure in a rapidly evolving landscape. As attacks grow more sophisticated and unpredictable, Order from Chaos calls on security leaders to transform disruption into opportunity and build systems that secure the future amidst mounting complexity.

Within this context, I Am Machine resonates deeply. Len Noe’s personal journey into human-machine augmentation challenges conventional perspectives on identity and technology, offering a powerful narrative on how integration between people and machines is reshaping the nature of defense itself. Immediately following the screening, Len Noe will deliver a keynote address diving deeper into these themes, providing unique insight into what this transformation means for the future of digital security. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with him in an exclusive Q&A session and book signing.

“I Am Machine is a fascinating story,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “It gives us a glimpse into the future and compels us to rethink what it means to be secure, ethical, and human in a world where technology is increasingly becoming an extension of ourselves.”

The agenda for Hacker Halted 2025 reflects the diversity and urgency of today’s cybersecurity challenges, featuring some of the industry’s most compelling voices. In addition to Len Noe’s keynote, attendees will hear from leaders such as Rahul Bhor, Corey Hlavacek, Chuck Easttom, Omkar Joshi, Pallavi Deshmukh, Dr. Gregory Carpenter, Roberto Zegarra, Jim West, Donald Ikhtiari, Steve Carter, Sergey Chubarov, Mauro Eldritch, and Alexis Collier. Their presence reflects the breadth of expertise and insight that has come to define Hacker Halted as a cornerstone of the cybersecurity calendar.

Beyond the speaker program, the conference features the prestigious Global CISO Forum, advanced technical workshops, and opportunities for professionals to pursue EC-Council’s world-renowned certifications, including Certified Ethical Hacker(CEH), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) ,Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) ,Certified Network Defender (CND) ,Certified Cloud Security Engineer (CCSE) ,Certified Penetration Testing Professional with AI (CPENT AI) .The event is supported by industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, and Palo Alto Networks, ensuring Hacker Halted continues to advance the global cybersecurity conversation.

Tickets, agenda details, and registration are available at www.hackerhalted.com.

About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

About Hacker Halted

Hacker Halted is EC-Council’s flagship global conference series dedicated to advancing the state of cybersecurity worldwide. Hosted annually in Atlanta, Hacker Halted brings together security practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge threats, share groundbreaking research, and showcase the latest tools and techniques. Featuring hands-on hacking villages, Capture the Flag competitions, and expert-led sessions, the conference provides a collaborative environment where professionals learn, compete, and connect with peers to strengthen collective defense.

