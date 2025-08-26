Just Published from Palmetto Publishing: New Book That Empowering Parents to Raise Intentionally Healthy Children with Love

Charleston, SC, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing Responsibility, Nobility and Beauty Back to Parenting is an empowering guide for parents who aspire to nurture their children with intention, wisdom, and love. Authored by Donna J Williams, this heartfelt book emphasizes the vital truth that healing ourselves is essential to raising emotionally healthy and whole children. Through the powerful metaphor of parents as bows and children as arrows, Williams illustrates how our direction as parents shapes the future of our children. Each chapter delves into key principles such as self-awareness, emotional responsibility, and the importance of modeling the behaviors we wish to instill.



Bringing Responsibility, Nobility and Beauty Back to Parenting encourages parents to reclaim the nobility of their role—not through perfection, but through presence, growth, and purpose. With practical insights, reflections, and inspiring truths, it invites readers to parent from a place of wholeness, leading with love, patience, and deep responsibility. This transformative resource is designed for those ready to break generational cycles and raise children with emotional intelligence and grace.



The book resonates deeply with parents, especially those in midlife, who are committed to doing the inner work necessary to avoid passing on unresolved pain. It also appeals to spiritually grounded individuals who view parenting as a sacred duty. Whether navigating the challenges of toddlerhood or the complexities of adolescence, readers will find more than just parenting tips; they will discover a path to transformation. Donna J Williams's enlightening exploration serves as a profound guide for parents aiming to cultivate intentional and compassionate relationships with their children.



Bringing Responsibility, Nobility and Beauty Back to Parenting is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: Donna Janel, Parenting with a purpose



Instagram: @donnjanel



About the Author: Donna J. Williams, known as Donna Janel, is a resilient advocate for transformation and empowerment. Raised in Chester, Pennsylvania, she has triumphed over cancer, grief, divorce, and depression, emerging with a mission to uplift others. A devoted mother of four, including two adopted daughters, she navigates single motherhood with grace and faith. With over 18 years as a pediatric nurse in critical care, Donna brings compassion to her patients. As a motivational speaker and podcast host, her messages inspire audiences globally. Honored as Chester’s Women Change Maker in 2023, she embodies hope and healing, guiding others on their journey to transformation.

Media Contact: Parentingwap@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Donna J Williams