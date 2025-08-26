DTEX Appoints Mike Price as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth of AI-Driven Insider Risk and Data Security Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced the appointment of Mike Price to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Price will lead the GTM organization as the company builds on its 128% increase in sales bookings. His appointment underscores DTEX’s commitment to scaling its AI-driven behavioral analysis platform that unifies insider risk management and modern data protection for enterprises worldwide.

Price’s appointment comes at a critical time, in which Ponemon and DTEX’s 2025 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report highlights that 81% of organizations now have or are planning to adopt an insider risk management program. As organizations reevaluate data loss prevention (DLP) strategies in light of today’s dynamic workforce, DTEX stands apart with its AI-driven behavioral analysis platform. The platform serves as the foundation for Insider Risk Management (IRM), Risk-Adaptive DLP, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and User Activity Monitoring (UAM), providing enterprises with a unified approach to safeguarding data and managing human risk.

“The demand for a proactive approach to insider risk management and modern data protection has never been greater and the stakes have never been higher,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “Mike’s track record of building and scaling high-performing revenue organizations demonstrates our commitment to helping customers stay ahead of insider threats and understanding their data while accelerating DTEX’s next stage of growth.”

With over 20 years of enterprise technology experience, Price has built a reputation for transforming go-to-market strategies and delivering consistent growth. He most recently served as CRO at Usher and previously at Radiant Logic, where he drove consecutive quarters of above-plan revenue and significant year-over-year recurring revenue gains.

Price also served as SVP at ForgeRock, where he played a key role in four years of expansion, contributing to sustained ARR growth, the company’s IPO, and its $2.3B acquisition. His career also includes leadership roles at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, where he consistently exceeded revenue targets and spearheaded market growth initiatives.

“Insider risk and data security have converged into one of the most urgent challenges facing enterprises today. From nation-state actors to everyday workforce behavior, organizations are facing unprecedented levels of risk. Traditional tools simply can’t keep pace with the speed, scale, and sophistication of these threats,” said Mike Price, Chief Revenue Officer at DTEX. “DTEX’s AI-driven approach gives enterprises the proactive visibility they need to get ahead of risk rather than react to it. I’m excited to join this exceptional team and help drive the next chapter of growth for the company and its customers worldwide.”

About DTEX

DTEX is the trusted leader in insider risk management, transforming how organizations protect their data with proactive strategies that prevent insider risks from becoming data breaches. The DTEX Platform is powered by advanced AI built on industry-leading behavioral research to deliver continuous visibility, context, and early detection of emerging risks. This is the foundation for DTEX Insider Risk Management (IRM) and Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

By delivering a holistic solution that unifies behavioral intelligence, data protection, and real-time risk detection, DTEX empowers organizations to modernize security, strengthen data protection, and build a workforce that is both trusted and protected. With DTEX, organizations can excel confidently, knowing their people and data are secure — always with privacy by design.

