Carahsoft Sponsors 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. September 9-12, 2025

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 95 of its technology and reseller partners at the 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, the leading Government cybersecurity summit. Hosted by Billington Cybersecurity, the event will take place Sept. 9-12, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The Summit provides an unmatched opportunity for professionals to engage with cyber thought leaders across Federal, State and Local Government and participate in impactful discussions on today’s top cybersecurity issues.
LEARN:
This year’s theme, “Cyber and AI Frontiers: Strategies for a Secure and Smarter Government,” emphasizes the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and explores how Government organizations can leverage emerging technologies to proactively defend Public Sector infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. The event will feature 11 tracks, over four days in addition to fireside chats, breakout rooms, keynote speakers, networking receptions and more.
Keynote speakers include CIOs and CISOs from the US Army and Navy, top leaders from DoD, The White House, The IC, NCSC, United States Space Force and more. To view the full list of speakers, click here.
ATTEND:
Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 9-12, 2025
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mount Vernon Place NW
Washington, DC 20001
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 95 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, MultiCloud/Cloud Security, Zero Trust, DevSecOps & Secure Software Development solutions and more. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #100 connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
|Cybersecurity
|Zero Trust
|Abnormal Security
|Appgate
|Acalvio
|AppOmni
|Appgate
|Axonius Federal
|AppOmni
|Colortokens
|Armis
|Commvault
|Axonius Federal
|Databricks
|BAE Systems
|Fortinet Federal
|Broadcom
|Forward Networks
|Certes Networks
|Gigamon
|Cisco
|iboss
|Claroty / Vertosoft
|Infoblox
|Cloudflare
|Island
|Colortokens
|Ivanti
|Commvault
|Keeper Security
|Corelight
|Menlo Security
|Cyware
|NetApp
|Darktrace Federal
|Palo Alto Networks
|Databricks
|Peraton
|Datadog
|Proofpoint
|Dataminr
|RSA
|Dynatrace
|Rubrik
|Elastic
|SailPoint
|Flashpoint
|Splunk
|Fortanix
|Tanium
|Fortinet Federal
|Tenable
|Fortra
|Tenable
|Forward Networks
|Tines
|Gigamon
|Titania
|Hack the Box
|Trellix
|HCLSoftware Federal
|Trinity Cyber
|iboss
|Xona
|Immersive Labs
|Zscaler
|Infoblox
|Infosec
|Multicloud/ Cloud Computing
|Invicti
|Ivanti
|Abnormal Security
|Keeper Security
|AWS
|Lineaje
|Broadcom
|Mantech
|Cloudflare
|Menlo Security
|Commvault
|Netscout
|Datadog
|Nightwing
|Elastic
|Owl Cyber Defense
|Gigamon
|Palo Alto Networks
|Paramify
|HCLSoftware Federal
|Peraton
|HP with Intel
|Pluralsight
|iboss
|Project Hosts
|Ivanti
|Proofpoint
|Microsoft
|Quantum Xchange
|NetApp
|Recorded Future
|Palo Alto Networks
|ReversingLabs
|Pluralsight
|RSA
|Proofpoint
|Rubrik
|Red Hat
|RunZero
|RSA
|SailPoint
|Rubrik
|Security Compass
|RunZero
|Semperis
|Splunk
|SentinelOne
|Tenable
|Sonatype
|Trellix
|Splunk
|Veeam
|Summit7
|Wiz
|Synack
|Xona
|Tanium
|Tenable
|Open Source
|Tines
|Titania
|Black Duck
|Trellix
|Corelight
|UberEther
|Lineaje
|Varonis
|Red Hat
|Veeam
|Sonatype
|Veracode
|Versa Networks
|Mobility & Telework
|Waterfall Security Solutions
|Wiz
|Appgate
|Xona
|Broadcom
|Zscaler
|iboss
|AI/ML
|Ivanti
|Red Hat
|Abnormal Security
|RunZero
|Ask Sage
|Broadcom
|DevSecOps
|Darktrace Federal
|Databricks
|Dynatrace
|Dataminr
|Elastic
|Dynatrace
|Invicti
|Lineaje
|HCLSoftware Federal
|Microsoft
|Keysight
|Pager Duty
|Lineaje
|Red Hat
|Mantech
|ReversingLabs
|Pluralsight
|Security Compass
|Red Hat
|Sonatype
|SentinelOne
|Tanium
|Splunk
|Tenable
|Trellix
|Trellix
|Veeam
|IoT/oT
|Veracode
|Wiz
|Armis
|Claroty / Vertosoft
|OSINT
|Palo Alto Networks
|RunZero
|Recorded Future
|Waterfall Security Solutions
|Zerofox
|Xona
FedGovToday will be attending Billington Cybersecurity, conducting interviews with attendees to spotlight key takeaways and emerging themes from the event.
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Carahsoft will host a networking reception for sponsoring partners and attendees from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mount Vernon Place NW
Washington, DC 20001
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, please contact Megan.Staz@Carahsoft.com; or click here.
About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio
Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com