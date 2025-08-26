Carahsoft Sponsors 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. September 9-12, 2025

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 95 of its technology and reseller partners at the 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, the leading Government cybersecurity summit. Hosted by Billington Cybersecurity, the event will take place Sept. 9-12, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The Summit provides an unmatched opportunity for professionals to engage with cyber thought leaders across Federal, State and Local Government and participate in impactful discussions on today’s top cybersecurity issues.

LEARN:

This year’s theme, “Cyber and AI Frontiers: Strategies for a Secure and Smarter Government,” emphasizes the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and explores how Government organizations can leverage emerging technologies to proactively defend Public Sector infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. The event will feature 11 tracks, over four days in addition to fireside chats, breakout rooms, keynote speakers, networking receptions and more.

Keynote speakers include CIOs and CISOs from the US Army and Navy, top leaders from DoD, The White House, The IC, NCSC, United States Space Force and more. To view the full list of speakers, click here.

ATTEND:

Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 9-12, 2025

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mount Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 95 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, MultiCloud/Cloud Security, Zero Trust, DevSecOps & Secure Software Development solutions and more. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #100 connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Cybersecurity Zero Trust Abnormal Security Appgate Acalvio AppOmni Appgate Axonius Federal AppOmni Colortokens Armis Commvault Axonius Federal Databricks BAE Systems Fortinet Federal Broadcom Forward Networks Certes Networks Gigamon Cisco iboss Claroty / Vertosoft Infoblox Cloudflare Island Colortokens Ivanti Commvault Keeper Security Corelight Menlo Security Cyware NetApp Darktrace Federal Palo Alto Networks Databricks Peraton Datadog Proofpoint Dataminr RSA Dynatrace Rubrik Elastic SailPoint Flashpoint Splunk Fortanix Tanium Fortinet Federal Tenable Fortra Tenable Forward Networks Tines Gigamon Titania Hack the Box Trellix HCLSoftware Federal Trinity Cyber iboss Xona Immersive Labs Zscaler Infoblox Infosec Multicloud/ Cloud Computing Invicti Ivanti Abnormal Security Keeper Security AWS Lineaje Broadcom Mantech Cloudflare Menlo Security Commvault Netscout Datadog Nightwing Elastic Owl Cyber Defense Gigamon Palo Alto Networks Google Paramify HCLSoftware Federal Peraton HP with Intel Pluralsight iboss Project Hosts Ivanti Proofpoint Microsoft Quantum Xchange NetApp Recorded Future Palo Alto Networks ReversingLabs Pluralsight RSA Proofpoint Rubrik Red Hat RunZero RSA SailPoint Rubrik Security Compass RunZero Semperis Splunk SentinelOne Tenable Sonatype Trellix Splunk Veeam Summit7 Wiz Synack Xona Tanium Tenable Open Source Tines Titania Black Duck Trellix Corelight UberEther Lineaje Varonis Red Hat Veeam Sonatype Veracode Versa Networks Mobility & Telework Waterfall Security Solutions Wiz Appgate Xona Broadcom Zscaler Google iboss ​​​AI/ML Ivanti Red Hat Abnormal Security RunZero Ask Sage Broadcom DevSecOps Darktrace Federal Databricks Dynatrace Dataminr Elastic Dynatrace Invicti Google Lineaje HCLSoftware Federal Microsoft Keysight Pager Duty Lineaje Red Hat Mantech ReversingLabs Pluralsight Security Compass Red Hat Sonatype SentinelOne Tanium Splunk Tenable Trellix Trellix Veeam IoT/oT Veracode Wiz Armis Claroty / Vertosoft OSINT Palo Alto Networks RunZero Recorded Future Waterfall Security Solutions Zerofox Xona

FedGovToday will be attending Billington Cybersecurity, conducting interviews with attendees to spotlight key takeaways and emerging themes from the event.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft will host a networking reception for sponsoring partners and attendees from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mount Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, please contact Megan.Staz@Carahsoft.com; or click here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.



Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com