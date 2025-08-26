Carahsoft Sponsors 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. September 9-12, 2025

 | Source: Carahsoft Technology Corp. Carahsoft Technology Corp.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 95 of its technology and reseller partners at the 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, the leading Government cybersecurity summit. Hosted by Billington Cybersecurity, the event will take place Sept. 9-12, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The Summit provides an unmatched opportunity for professionals to engage with cyber thought leaders across Federal, State and Local Government and participate in impactful discussions on today’s top cybersecurity issues.

LEARN:
This year’s theme, “Cyber and AI Frontiers: Strategies for a Secure and Smarter Government,” emphasizes the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and explores how Government organizations can leverage emerging technologies to proactively defend Public Sector infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. The event will feature 11 tracks, over four days in addition to fireside chats, breakout rooms, keynote speakers, networking receptions and more.

Keynote speakers include CIOs and CISOs from the US Army and Navy, top leaders from DoD, The White House, The IC, NCSC, United States Space Force and more. To view the full list of speakers, click here.

ATTEND:
Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 9-12, 2025

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mount Vernon Place NW
Washington, DC 20001
Directions

ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 95 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, MultiCloud/Cloud Security, Zero Trust, DevSecOps & Secure Software Development solutions and more. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #100 connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Cybersecurity Zero Trust
  
Abnormal SecurityAppgate
AcalvioAppOmni
AppgateAxonius Federal
AppOmniColortokens
ArmisCommvault
Axonius FederalDatabricks
BAE SystemsFortinet Federal
BroadcomForward Networks
Certes NetworksGigamon
Ciscoiboss
Claroty / VertosoftInfoblox
CloudflareIsland
ColortokensIvanti
CommvaultKeeper Security
CorelightMenlo Security
CywareNetApp
Darktrace FederalPalo Alto Networks
DatabricksPeraton
DatadogProofpoint
DataminrRSA
DynatraceRubrik
ElasticSailPoint
FlashpointSplunk
FortanixTanium
Fortinet FederalTenable
FortraTenable
Forward NetworksTines
GigamonTitania
Hack the BoxTrellix
HCLSoftware FederalTrinity Cyber
ibossXona
Immersive LabsZscaler
Infoblox 
InfosecMulticloud/ Cloud Computing
Invicti 
IvantiAbnormal Security
Keeper SecurityAWS
LineajeBroadcom
MantechCloudflare
Menlo SecurityCommvault
NetscoutDatadog
NightwingElastic
Owl Cyber DefenseGigamon
Palo Alto NetworksGoogle
ParamifyHCLSoftware Federal
PeratonHP with Intel
Pluralsightiboss
Project HostsIvanti
ProofpointMicrosoft
Quantum XchangeNetApp
Recorded FuturePalo Alto Networks
ReversingLabsPluralsight
RSAProofpoint
RubrikRed Hat
RunZeroRSA
SailPointRubrik
Security CompassRunZero
SemperisSplunk
SentinelOneTenable
SonatypeTrellix
SplunkVeeam
Summit7Wiz
SynackXona
Tanium 
TenableOpen Source
Tines 
TitaniaBlack Duck
TrellixCorelight
UberEtherLineaje
VaronisRed Hat
VeeamSonatype
Veracode 
Versa NetworksMobility & Telework
Waterfall Security Solutions
WizAppgate
XonaBroadcom
ZscalerGoogle
 iboss
​​​AI/MLIvanti
 Red Hat
Abnormal SecurityRunZero
Ask Sage 
BroadcomDevSecOps
Darktrace Federal 
DatabricksDynatrace
DataminrElastic
DynatraceInvicti
GoogleLineaje
HCLSoftware FederalMicrosoft
KeysightPager Duty
LineajeRed Hat
MantechReversingLabs
PluralsightSecurity Compass
Red HatSonatype
SentinelOneTanium
SplunkTenable
TrellixTrellix
 Veeam
IoT/oTVeracode
 Wiz
Armis 
Claroty / VertosoftOSINT
Palo Alto Networks 
RunZeroRecorded Future
Waterfall Security SolutionsZerofox
Xona 
  

FedGovToday will be attending Billington Cybersecurity, conducting interviews with attendees to spotlight key takeaways and emerging themes from the event.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Carahsoft will host a networking reception for sponsoring partners and attendees from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mount Vernon Place NW
Washington, DC 20001
Directions

JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, please contact Megan.Staz@Carahsoft.com; or click here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio 
Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here

About Carahsoft  
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact 
Mary Lange 
(703) 230-7434 
PR@carahsoft.com 


Billington CyberSecurity Cybersecurity Zero Trust MultiCloud DevSecOps Government IT Solutions Carahsoft

