Demand for Lyno AI Token Presale Continues to Rise as Early Allocation Sells Fast





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lyno AI token presale is attracting a lot of attention as its Early Bird stage tokens are flying out of the shelves. The investors are in a mad rush to buy at the original price of 0.050 before the price rises to 0.055 in the second phase. This rapid adoption is evidence of a growing trust in Lyno AI and its ground-breaking method of AI-enabled decentralized finance (DeFi).

Early Bird Demand Signals Strong Market Interest

The presale has raised 17,513,157$, taking it a step closer to its end price of 0.100$ with 350,263.133 $LYNO tokens already sold. The current trend indicates a bright future for the token, particularly in the current market trends where another AI-based token registered a 400 percent weekly gain. According to industry analysts, Lyno AI has the potential to give returns between 1,500 percent to 3,500 percent in case of continued current demand.

Lyno AI’s Presale Giveaway Adds Extra Incentive

To add to the incentive, all presale buyers of more than 100 dollars worth of tokens will be able to partake in the giveaway Lyno AI will provide. This giveaway awards 100K in 10 prizes of 10K to qualifying investors. This project also provides another area through which the early entrants can gain out of the project besides the appreciation of tokens.

Lyno’s Revolutionary AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

Lyno AI is aimed at revolutionising arbitrage trading by making it accessible to a wider audience by opening up professional-level tools. Arbitrage opportunities have been traditionally the arena of entities with costly infrastructure. By providing autonomous AI-powered arbitrage bots with true cross-chain functionality across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and a dozen or so additional chains, Lyno levels the playing field.

Secure and Efficient Architecture for Traders





Security is centralized in the Lyno platform and it has been audited comprehensively by Cyberscope and thus has a multi-layered protection on smart contracts. The platform makes trades in milliseconds using real-time neural network intelligence that continually scans liquidity pools to find profitable opportunities. Automated risk management functions proactively optimize gas, slippage, and trade routing, with a reduced amount of manual supervision.

Community-Driven Governance and Rewards

The $LYNO token gives ownership to the holders, where they can have an influence in decisions made by the platform, such as upgrades, fee models, and supported chains. Stakers also receive a portion of the protocol's income, as 30% of fees are distributed to token holders with another 30% going into a buy-and-burn mechanism to help control the tokens supply. This form of governance has a community at the center of the development of Lyno in the future.

Conclusion: Secure Your Stake Before Prices Rise

The Early Bird stage of the Lyno AI token presale is soon coming to an end and this is the perfect time to participate in the presale before prices soar to the next phase. Lyno AI is the first platform to use the latest AI cross-chain arbitrage, excellent community governance, and an audited protocol that allows Cyberscope to pursue an opportunity in the DeFi market. Those interested in purchasing the token are advised to move fast and buy their tokens and join the presale win giveaway and stand a chance to win a share of the 100K stash that will be given to the early contributors.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai



Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

