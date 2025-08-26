Pear Deck Learning Revolutionizes Back-to-School Support with AI Tools That Drive Real Student Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As educators nationwide begin the new school year, Pear Deck Learning ’s platform stands out as the only comprehensive AI solution purpose-built for K-12 education that delivers on what truly matters: improved student outcomes, not just time savings.

Backed by GoGuardian’s trusted innovation, Pear Deck Learning brings over a decade of AI expertise dedicated exclusively to education, transforming how millions of students learn. Unlike generic AI tools hastily adapted for classrooms, the platform embeds trusted, pedagogically-aligned AI throughout the entire teaching journey—from lesson planning through assessment—creating a seamless experience that amplifies teacher impact.

"We've spent years building AI that actually works in real classrooms," said Tyler Shaddix, Chief Innovation Officer at GoGuardian. "Pear Deck Learning doesn't just save time, though teachers often save five or more hours each week. It enables differentiated instruction, increases student engagement, and drives measurable learning gains. That's the difference between AI as a feature and AI as a foundation. Educators no longer need to stitch together tools that were never designed to connect—they can rely on one powerful platform that does it all."

Comprehensive Back-to-School Support

Pear Deck Learning's all-in-one platform introduces new AI-powered innovations designed to support educators as they start the 2025–26 school year:

Pear Start : A library of 40+ AI tools that instantly generate standards-aligned lessons, assessments, and practice materials—all pedagogically sound and classroom-ready in under a minute.

: A library of 40+ AI tools that instantly generate standards-aligned lessons, assessments, and practice materials—all pedagogically sound and classroom-ready in under a minute. Instant Lesson Packages : Complete, differentiated lesson sets created with a few clicks, automatically adapted for multiple learning levels and aligned to state standards including TEKS.

: Complete, differentiated lesson sets created with a few clicks, automatically adapted for multiple learning levels and aligned to state standards including TEKS. Instant Insights : Real-time AI analysis that provides smart recommendations for student grouping and generates personalized learning paths based on performance data.

: Real-time AI analysis that provides smart recommendations for student grouping and generates personalized learning paths based on performance data. Content Converter : Transform existing materials into interactive, engaging Pear Deck presentations that promote active learning.

Proven Results That Matter

The platform's back-to-school offerings demonstrate unprecedented impact:

98% of teachers report Pear Deck has increased active participation in their classrooms.

99% of educators say Pear Deck increases student agency and ownership of learning.

97% of users report saving 5+ hours per week with Pear Deck Learning’s AI-powered features like Instant Lesson Packages.

90% of teachers indicate Pear Practice provides actionable data and insights.

"What sets us apart is that we don't build in a vacuum," noted Manny Sevillano, GoGuardian’s Director of Product Management. "Every feature is developed in partnership with real teachers and tested in actual classrooms. This isn't theoretical AI—it's practical, proven technology that addresses the real challenges educators face daily."

Educator Testimonials

Building on years of classroom success, Pear Deck Learning’s AI features are helping teachers start the new school year stronger than ever.

“I ask teachers to remember why we got into this: Because we want to reach students. Pear Deck Learning helps us do that. And it actually makes the job easier, not harder.” — Justin Jackson, High School Teacher

“I plugged in a basic outline, and Pear Start gave me a full lesson plan with activities and even a Pear Deck to go with it. Then I clicked one button, and it was ready to teach. That blew my mind.” — Christina Verberne, Instructional Technology Facilitator

“The thing I love most about Pear Deck Learning is how it's the most comprehensive. There's pretty much a tool for anything I'd need, so instead of having to go to five different places, you can just go to one.” — Stephanie Tinberg, High School Teacher



Available Now for All Educators

Pear Deck Learning's complete AI toolkit is available free for individual teachers, with enterprise solutions for schools and districts seeking comprehensive implementation. Administrators preparing for back-to-school can schedule demonstrations to explore how the platform consolidates multiple tools while improving outcomes.

For more information about Pear Deck Learning's back-to-school solutions, visit peardeck.com . To learn more about how we protect student data and apply responsible AI, visit our Privacy & Trust Center .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

