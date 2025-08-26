Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Interim President & CEO Concludes Tenure, Continues as Strategic Advisor

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announces the departure of Interim President & CEO Betsy Fretwell, who will conclude her role at the end of the month. She will continue to support the organization as a Strategic Advisor through the end of 2025.

Fretwell stepped into the interim role in January 2025, guiding the organization through a period of transition while reinforcing LVGEA’s role in elevating Southern Nevada as a premier location for business attraction and retention. Under her direction, LVGEA advanced several key initiatives, reinforced its regional partnerships, and laid the groundwork for the organization’s next chapter.

“Betsy has brought valuable leadership, strength, and vision to the LVGEA during a pivotal time,” said Lauri Perdue, Chair of the LVGEA Board of Directors. “As interim CEO, she stepped up with confidence, navigated challenges with clarity, and strengthened relationships across the region. Her dedication to our mission has positioned the organization for lasting success. We are deeply grateful for her service and the momentum she’s helped create.”

During her tenure, Fretwell led efforts to enhance the organization’s regional economic development strategy, improve internal operational alignment, and support the transition to permanent leadership. Her continued involvement as a strategic advisor will ensure a smooth handoff and continuity on key initiatives through the end of 2025.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the last 9 months,” said Fretwell. “It has been a privilege to partner with our Board members, lead such an energized team and collaborate with our partners throughout the region. I’m especially excited to support Danielle Casey as she steps into the permanent CEO role. Danielle brings tremendous expertise and energy to this position, and I am confident in her ability to lead the LVGEA to achieve its full potential.”

For nearly 70 years, LVGEA has been a driving force behind Southern Nevada’s economic diversification and growth, uniting regional partners and attracting high-quality companies to the region. The organization is committed to fostering a resilient, innovative economy that supports businesses and communities alike.

For more information about LVGEA and its initiatives, visit www.lvgea.org.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance:

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is the Regional Development Authority for Southern Nevada, dedicated to diversifying and strengthening the region's economy. For nearly 70 years, LVGEA has partnered with municipalities, businesses, and investors to create high-wage jobs, attract global companies, and foster economic resiliency. LVGEA has been designated one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDAs) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024–2025. By promoting Southern Nevada as an ideal place to live, work, and do business, LVGEA drives initiatives that benefit residents and the overall community. For more information, visit www.lvgea.org