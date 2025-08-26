Thor Equities Group Welcomes stow Group to Gordon County Facility, Supporting $36M Investment and 200 New Jobs

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is proud to welcome stow Group to its facility along Highway 41 in Gordon County, Georgia. The Belgium-based industrial storage and automation company will invest $36 million to establish its first U.S. production facility, creating approximately 200 new jobs for the region.

Stow Group marks the first tenant in Thor Equities’ newly built 1,008,000-square-foot warehouse, occupying 240,000 square feet with 798,000 square feet of prime industrial space still available for future tenants. Operations are expected to begin in 2026, with stow Group launching a highly automated production line for industrial racking systems, including profiling, stamping, welding, powder coating, automation, and assembly.

“We are thrilled to provide a modern, scalable home for stow Group as they bring high-quality jobs and cutting-edge technology to the community. Their decision to locate here reflects the strength of our property and the region’s ability to support leading global manufacturers,” said Jack J. Sitt, CIO of Thor North America.

“It’s always rewarding to see bold development decisions validated by leading global tenants,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor Equities’ industrial portfolio spans key markets in New Jersey, New York, Florida, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in the U.S., as well as markets across Europe and Latin America. Earlier this summer, Thor Equities completed the refinancing of a prime asset in New Jersey to support Thor’s continued leasing and stabilization efforts in the NYC metro area, which features rare access to the New York, Susquehanna, & Western Railway (NYSW). In 2024, Thor completed the sale of a ground-up development leased to Amazon at 280 Richards Street in Brooklyn, as well as the sale of a premier industrial facility in Laredo, Texas, achieving an exceptional 180% internal rate of return (IRR).

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.