QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2025 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 26, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 26, 2025, to shareholders of record September 12, 2025.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.