QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2025 Dividend

Dividend payable on September 26, 2025

 | Source: QNB Corp. QNB Corp.

Quakertown, PA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 26, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 26, 2025, to shareholders of record September 12, 2025.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                QNBC
                            
                            
                                QNB Bank 
                            
                            
                                QNB Bank Dividend
                            
                            
                                QNBC Shareholder 
                            
                            
                                QNB Quakertown
                            
                            
                                 PA
                            
                            
                                QNB Bank Quakertown
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data