SMX Partners with Google Public Sector to Launch Pilot Program for AI-Driven Intelligence

HONOLULU, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in technology and mission-focused solutions, today announced the kickoff of a pilot program on the Long-Range Enterprise Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LEIA) Task Order, in strategic collaboration with Google Public Sector and World Wide Technology (WWT). This initiative will bring next-generation AI, ML, and digital productivity solutions into theater, marking a significant first for the Department of Defense (DoD).

The pilot integrates Google AI Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies, Google Translate, and advanced machine learning technologies to modernize workflows, streamline communication, and enhance decision-making at the operational edge. A key outcome of the pilot is establishing a mission-aligned operations center, where these capabilities will be operationalized to directly support mission command and C2 workflows.

“This initiative represents a new chapter in how the DoD applies secure, scalable commercial technology to mission operations,” said Dana Dewey, President of Global Defense at SMX. “Our team at SMX led the development and orchestration of this partnership to support LEIA long-term strategic objectives. We’re excited to enable AI-driven decision advantage where it matters most in mission-critical outcomes.”

“We’re proud to work with SMX and the LEIA team to help bring transformative AI capabilities to the defense industry," said Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, National Security, Google Public Sector. “By combining secure cloud collaboration with generative AI and machine learning, we’re delivering new tools that help improve agility, reduce friction, and enhance mission readiness.”

The SMX and Google Public Sector partnership includes World Wide Technology (WWT) as a technology partner, helping to ensure scalable infrastructure, cloud integration, and secure connectivity in forward environments.

This pilot reflects SMX’s continued investment in strategic innovation and mission-forward partnerships that bridge commercial capabilities with defense outcomes.

About SMX

