Bridalwear Expert Connie Merandi Talks Wedding Dress Fitting Tips in HelloNation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the one thing many brides regret not doing during their wedding dress fittings? According to bridalwear expert Connie Merandi of Coni & Franc in Morgantown, West Virginia, it’s not testing their gown in motion. In an article featured in HelloNation , Merandi shares crucial wedding dress fitting tips to help brides avoid discomfort and wardrobe issues on the big day.

Brides often choose their wedding gown based on how it looks in the mirror. But Merandi explains that appearance alone isn’t enough. In her experience, many brides overlook how the dress functions when they move. This mistake doesn’t usually become clear until the ceremony or reception, when the bride has to walk, sit, hug, or dance. If the dress wasn’t tested during fittings with those motions in mind, it can become a major distraction or even a hazard.

Merandi emphasizes that standing still during fittings only tells half the story. Brides need to move—walk across the room, sit in a chair, lift their arms, and simulate real wedding day moments. This kind of movement helps reveal whether a fitted skirt will ride up, a train will snag, or delicate straps might slip. Without this step, brides may find themselves constantly adjusting their gown throughout the day or evening, robbing them of both comfort and confidence.

She points out that issues often arise from small design details. A bodice that seems secure may shift once the bride sits down. A train that looks elegant while standing may cause tripping when walking or dancing. Even the feel of the fabric can change under different types of movement. Merandi advises that these potential problems are easy to spot—and solve—during fittings, but only if movement is part of the process.

Confidence is another key factor. Brides who are unsure whether their dress will stay in place often find themselves tense or distracted. Many don’t realize the mental toll this takes until they change into something more comfortable after the event. Merandi encourages brides to be proactive. A dress that moves with ease allows brides to stay present and enjoy their day without constant worry about how the gown is behaving.

In the article, Merandi also advises brides to try on their dress with the same shoes and undergarments they plan to wear on the big day. Heels can alter posture and walking style, which affects how the gown performs. Shapewear can change how the bodice fits and whether it shifts during movement. Including these elements during fittings gives a more accurate picture of how the dress will function during the ceremony and reception.

For gowns with bustles, Merandi stresses the importance of testing them as well. A bustle that’s difficult to secure or one that alters the natural flow of the dress can become a serious nuisance. Brides should practice fastening it and ensure someone in the wedding party knows how to help. Leaving this step until the last minute can lead to frustration during a moment that should feel seamless.

Merandi’s practical tips are aimed at helping brides see their gown not just as a visual showpiece, but as an active part of their experience. From walking down the aisle to dancing at the reception, the dress must be up to the task. A good fitting goes beyond hem and bodice adjustments—it includes real-world movements that mirror the rhythm of the day.

Brides can reduce wedding day stress with one simple strategy: don’t let the mirror be the final test. As Merandi puts it, a wedding dress is more than a photo op. It’s something you live in during one of the most meaningful days of your life. Test it accordingly.

The full article, What Most Brides Regret Not Doing During Dress Fittings , featuring bridalwear expert Connie Merandi of Coni & Franc, is available in HelloNation.

