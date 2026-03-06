In HelloNation, Home Building Expert Matt Lanter of Shiloh Explains How Long It Takes to Build a Home

SHILOH, Ill., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How long does it take to build a home in Southern Illinois? That’s the key question explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Home Building Expert Matt Lanter of Fulford Homes, LLC in Shiloh, Illinois. The article outlines the many factors that affect home construction timelines, including weather, supply chains, project scheduling, and trade coordination.

The article explains that most homes in the region take seven to nine months to complete after construction begins. Still, as the article notes, experienced home builders who manage lead time efficiently can often shorten that window. Clear planning from the start helps reduce delays and improve overall workflow.

Before any building starts, several steps must be completed. These include finalizing construction plans, securing permits, and ordering materials. Each step can add time, especially if supply chain issues cause delays. In St. Clair County, permits generally move quickly, but the article emphasizes that waiting for materials is a common factor that can delay groundbreaking.

Once site preparation begins, builders move from paperwork to physical work. Excavation and foundation work typically take several weeks and often rely on good weather. According to the article, project managers in Southern Illinois must account for both ideal and poor weather when developing construction timelines.

Framing follows the foundation and sets the pace for the rest of the build. The article notes that on-time delivery of raw materials is critical. Supply chain disruptions or shipping delays during this stage can force builders to adjust their schedules. This underscores the value of strong supplier relationships and constant monitoring of production lead time.

Supply chain management is a recurring theme throughout the HelloNation article. Builders who understand how long it takes materials to be manufactured, shipped, and delivered on site are better positioned to maintain project momentum. Custom items, such as specialty fixtures or finishes, often require more lead time and careful planning to avoid slowing down progress.

Inside the home, trades like electrical, plumbing, and HVAC must coordinate their work. Each trade depends on another being finished first. The article explains that good project managers use precise scheduling to avoid gaps between phases and ensure trades can move efficiently from one step to the next.

Final touches—such as drywall, painting, and flooring—require careful timing. Even indoor work can be affected by external factors such as temperature and humidity. The article shows how project managers who stay flexible and responsive to changes can maintain progress without sacrificing quality.

Throughout the article, Matt Lanter emphasizes that managing lead time means staying organized and adaptable. Builders need to anticipate issues, monitor every step, and adjust as needed. Whether it’s a supply delay or unexpected weather, proactive planning helps keep the project on track.

The HelloNation feature also highlights how Fulford Homes, LLC uses early ordering, supplier coordination, and phase scheduling to minimize downtime. This system helps control project timelines while meeting both quality standards and customer expectations.

In the end, the article makes clear that building a home involves both predictable and unexpected elements. By focusing on lead time, project management, and supplier communication, home builders in Shiloh can complete quality homes efficiently and reliably.

