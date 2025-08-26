Residential Real Estate Expert Nicole Curcio Shares Why Homes Are Selling Fast in HelloNation

HILTON, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is causing homes in the Rochester area to sell at record speed? According to Nicole (Niki) Curcio of Upstate Prestige Properties , the answer lies in a powerful mix of tight inventory, competitive offers, and shifting buyer behavior—all detailed in her expert insights featured in HelloNation Magazine.

In the article, titled Why Homes in the Rochester Area Are Selling So Quickly , Curcio breaks down how median days on market in towns like Hilton, Greece, and Spencerport have fallen from 12 to just 8. That change signals more than a hot market; it reflects how low housing inventory has turned typical buying patterns upside down. With fewer listings available, buyers are moving faster and acting more aggressively than they have in the past.

Curcio explains that this trend is part of a broader national shift, but Rochester’s housing market is feeling it even more sharply. Many homeowners are hesitant to sell because they’re unsure where they’ll move next. At the same time, eager buyers—particularly first-time homeowners—are acting quickly to secure property before interest rates increase. That urgency is pushing homes off the market in just days, sometimes within hours.

Increased competitiveness is another major driver Curcio identifies. Cash offers, waived inspections, and offers above asking price are no longer exclusive to larger cities like New York or Boston. These strategies have become common in western New York, where buyers understand that waiting could mean losing out. According to Curcio, this level of activity has added pressure on buyers to be decisive and fully prepared, often submitting offers the same day a property is listed.

Curcio also notes the influx of buyers from outside the region. Relocating professionals and remote workers, often from higher-cost metropolitan areas, are targeting the Rochester real estate market for its combination of affordability and community appeal. These out-of-town buyers typically have greater financial flexibility, making it more difficult for local buyers to compete. Their presence is reshaping the market and contributing to faster sales cycles.

Interest rates remain another important factor. While recent fluctuations have caused uncertainty, today’s rates are still historically low. For many buyers, this means lower monthly payments and more buying power. Curcio emphasizes that locking in a favorable rate now adds to the sense of urgency driving today’s transactions. This financial climate benefits sellers too, giving them leverage while still allowing for accessible pricing.

Preparation is critical for buyers hoping to succeed in this fast-paced environment. Curcio strongly recommends that buyers get pre-approved before they begin shopping. This not only strengthens their position with sellers but also streamlines the offer process. Working with a local agent who knows the market—such as pricing trends and neighborhood dynamics—can make a real difference in winning the right property.

For sellers, this market offers real advantages, but it’s not without risks. Curcio cautions that pricing a home too high can still be a mistake. In a market where buyers are quick and informed, overpricing leads to homes sitting longer than they should, which can raise doubts and reduce final sale prices. Sellers should aim for a smart pricing strategy and consider timing their listing to match periods of high buyer activity—particularly from spring through early fall.

Curcio believes that while this pace may feel overwhelming to some, it reflects the underlying strength of the region. Rochester remains a desirable place to live, with a strong job market, livable neighborhoods, and housing that offers value compared to larger cities. As a result, the demand for homes remains high—and shows no sign of slowing down.

Why Homes in the Rochester Area Are Selling So Quickly provides a comprehensive look at how current real estate trends are playing out in Monroe County and why understanding local dynamics is more important than ever when buying or selling in western New York.

