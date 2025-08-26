Aleutian Airways Expands Service with New ATR Aircraft to Restore Vital Connectivity Across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleutian Airways is proud to announce a major expansion of service across Alaska through a new partnership with Argentum Airways. Argentum, a subsidiary of Sterling Airways following Wexford Capital’s acquisition of key assets from Silver Airways, brings tremendous operational expertise with the ATR-600 series aircraft—offering a timely and strategic solution to Alaska’s evolving transportation needs.

Silver Airways, formerly operating primarily in the southeast, was the only U.S. airline to operate the ATR-600 series in passenger service, doing so safely and successfully for many years. Several of Silver’s experienced Team Members have now joined Argentum, bringing with them a wealth of ATR knowledge, operational excellence, and a passion for service.

“Argentum’s team includes seasoned professionals with extensive experience operating the ATR-600,” said Wayne Heller, President & CEO of Aleutian Airways. “When you combine Sterling’s deep understanding of Alaska’s unique aviation challenges with Argentum’s technical mastery of the ATR, it’s a match made in heaven. This partnership allows Aleutian Airways to restore critical infrastructure quickly and sustainably.”

This expansion, pending USDOT and FAA approval, comes in direct response to the critical transportation gaps left by Ravn Alaska’s unexpected shutdown. With many communities suddenly disconnected, Aleutian Airways is preparing to step in and reestablish safe, reliable, and essential air transportation across the state.

Argentum Airways will operate shorter, high-frequency routes using the modern ATR-600, while Sterling Airways will continue to serve the Aleutian chain with its reliable Saab 2000 fleet. Together, these carriers form a unified network under the Aleutian Airways brand—designed to meet Alaska’s geographic challenges and support long-term community growth.

“We are committed to Alaska’s future,” Heller added. “This expansion isn’t just about aircraft—it’s about people, access, and resilience. Together, these two experienced teams of airline professionals will continue to make Aleutian the “Strongest Link in the Chain” and one of Southwest Alaska’s best travel options.”

