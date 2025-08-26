Phillips Edison & Company to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: PECO Roundtable Presentation at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield

Live Webcast: PECO BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2025, PECO managed 327 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 24 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com