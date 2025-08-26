FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Morganton, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Morganton, NC. The community contains 40 homesites on approximately 12 acres.

Residents of the community can take advantage of Morganton’s downtown area, which has seen an influx of new businesses, including restaurants, over the past several years. Outdoor activities, such as hiking and watersports on Lake James, are only a short drive away. In addition, residents can reach both Asheville, NC and the Lake Norman region, in about an hour.

Morganton, and the surrounding region, continues to grow. With this growth comes an increasing demand for affordable housing. The Morganton manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We like the long-term growth prospects of Morganton and the surrounding region. We believe this community will continue to benefit from this growth. In addition, the community further builds out our footprint in the area, which should lead to increased operational efficiencies.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 52 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

