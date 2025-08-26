SRx Health Solutions Announces Receipt of Late Filing Notification Letter from NYSE American

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced that on August 20, 2025, it received an official notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) as set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide. The notice was issued because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (the “Delinquent Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the required due date of August 19, 2025.

During the six-month period from the date of the Filing Delinquency (the "Initial Cure Period"), the Exchange will monitor the Issuer and the status of the Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings, including through contact with the Issuer, until the Filing Delinquency is cured. If the Issuer fails to cure the Filing Delinquency within the Initial Cure Period, the Exchange may, in the Exchange's sole discretion, allow the Issuer's securities to be traded for up to an additional six-month period (the "Additional Cure Period") depending on the Issuer's specific circumstances.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors and advisors to complete the Delinquent Report as soon as practicable. The Company is currently anticipating filing the Delinquent Report on or before the cure period deadline.

This notice does not immediately affect the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Exchange. The Company intends to regain compliance with the Exchange’s listing standards. While there can be no assurance that it will regain compliance with all applicable Exchange listing standards, the Company is confident it will comply with all listing standards.

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com