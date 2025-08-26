embecta to Participate in Investor Events

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Management will host a fireside session on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. EDT and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston.



2025 Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Sheraton New York Times Square, New York City.



