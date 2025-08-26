Quick Custom Intelligence Welcomes Industry Veteran Melissa Chiaurro as Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in AI-driven analytics and enterprise solutions for the gaming industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Chiaurro as Vice President of Business Development. This strategic addition to QCI’s leadership team comes at a time of unprecedented growth, with QCI expanding its footprint to over 1,000 sites worldwide and experiencing 50% compound organic growth in 2025.

Melissa brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the gaming technology sector, including serving as President of VizExplorer. Her career spans Class II, Class III, and VLT markets with a focus on scaling business intelligence software, electronic gaming systems, casino signage, digital media, and progressive systems. With her proven record of leading national sales teams, building customer-first partnerships, and executing enterprise deployments, Melissa is uniquely positioned to drive QCI’s next phase of growth.

“QCI has redefined how technology empowers operators, and I am thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment,” said Melissa Chiaurro, Vice President of Business Development at QCI. “Our rapid global expansion is a direct result of turning data into action, and I look forward to helping accelerate that momentum—delivering measurable revenue impact for our customers while building new markets and partnerships.”

QCI’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Cardno, added: “Melissa’s deep experience and proven leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale. She knows what it takes to grow businesses globally, and her ability to forge strong industry relationships makes her a key driver of our expansion strategy. With Melissa on board, QCI is even better positioned to deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions that fuel profitability for our customers.”

Melissa’s appointment underscores QCI’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team and reinforces its position as the fastest-growing provider of integrated analytics and AI solutions for the gaming industry worldwide.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354