PUBM INVESTOR ALERT: PubMatic, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the PubMatic class action lawsuit – captioned Hsu v. PubMatic, Inc., No. 25-cv-07067 (N.D. Cal.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) securities and charges PubMatic and certain of PubMatic’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the PubMatic class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-pubmatic-inc-class-action-lawsuit-pubm.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the PubMatic class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 20, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: PubMatic is a technology company that engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand-side platforms (“DSPs”).

The PubMatic class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; and (ii) as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer.

The PubMatic class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 11, 2025, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report, revealing that PubMatic’s outlook reflects “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.” PubMatic CEO, defendant Rajeev K. Goel, further revealed that “a top DSP buyer” had “shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” causing significant headwinds, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of PubMatic stock fell more than 21%, the PubMatic class action lawsuit alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired PubMatic securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PubMatic class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the PubMatic class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the PubMatic class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the PubMatic class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

