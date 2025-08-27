Record date for reverse share split in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

At the Extra General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“FPC” or the “Company”) held on August 18, 2025, a resolution was passed to carry out a reverse share split, whereby two thousand (2,000) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share (reverse split 1:2,000). The EGM also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse split.

The Board has decided that the record date for the reverse split will be September 4, 2025.

As a result of the reverse split, FPC’s B-shares will change its ISIN code. As of September 3, 2025, the B-shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0026141665. From this date, the share price will reflect the effect of the reverse split. The Company’s non-listed A-share will as of September 3, 2025, have the ISIN code SE0026141657.

Following the reverse split, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 15,175,375,766 shares (7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares) and 15,246,250,766 votes to 7,587,687 shares (3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares) and 7,623,120 votes. Each share will have a quota value of SEK 21.353477 after the reverse split.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to their holdings as of the record date on September 4, 2025. Shareholders whose holdings on the record date for the aggregation is not even evenly divisible with 2,000 will be rounded down. Excess fractions of B-shares will be aggregated and sold by the Company, whereby eligible shareholders will receive their share of the sale proceeds. Such sale of share fractions is expected to be carried out mid September 2025 and the sales proceeds for the sold fractions is expected to be paid by the end of September 2025.

The reverse share split would mean that the Company’s Class A and Class B shares will be subject to a reverse split at a ratio of 1:2,000, resulting in one (1) share for every two thousand (2,000) existing shares of the same class, with all class-specific rights and characteristics remaining unchanged. After the reverse share split has been completed, the number of shares and votes in the Company, based on the current number of outstanding shares, will decrease from 15,175,375,766 shares (7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares) and 15,246,250,766 votes to 7,587,687 shares (3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares) and 7,623,120 votes.

Timeline for the reverse share split:

September 2, 2025 – Last day of trading in FPC’s B-share before the reverse split.

September 3, 2025 – First day of trading in FPC’s B-share after the reverse split. This means that the share price from this day onward will reflect the effect of the reverse split.

September 4, 2025 – Record date for the reverse split.





