Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has been advised by Allan Gray Bermuda Limited (“AGBL”), in its capacity as an investment manager, that its clients’ aggregate shareholding now constitutes a total interest of 3.9649% of the total issued shares in the Company.

Further information was provided on behalf of AGBL as follows:

Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15

Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Bermuda Limited

City of registered office - Cape Town

Country of registered office - South Africa

Date on which threshold was crossed – 25 August 2025

Date on which Issuer notified – 26 August 2025

% of direct voting rights – 3.9649%

Date of completion – 26 August 2025

Place of completion – Cape Town

