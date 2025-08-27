Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has been advised by Allan Gray Bermuda Limited (“AGBL”), in its capacity as an investment manager, that its clients’ aggregate shareholding now constitutes a total interest of 3.9649% of the total issued shares in the Company.
Further information was provided on behalf of AGBL as follows:
Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15
Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Bermuda Limited
City of registered office - Cape Town
Country of registered office - South Africa
Date on which threshold was crossed – 25 August 2025
Date on which Issuer notified – 26 August 2025
% of direct voting rights – 3.9649%
Date of completion – 26 August 2025
Place of completion – Cape Town
