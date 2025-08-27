JLT Mobile Computers and Linnaeus University join forces to advance AI Safety in Vehicle-Mounted Computing

Björn Lindberg, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics with the modified shopping cart.

Image, from video produced by LNU IT

JLT Mobile Computers, in close collaboration with Linnaeus University, has developed an innovative AI-powered solution to improve safety in industrial environments.

Växjö, Sweden, 27 August 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of rugged computing solutions for demanding environments, has partnered on a project with Linnaeus University in Sweden to develop Screen Blanking, an innovative AI-driven safety application that reduces driver distraction and helps companies comply with evolving global regulations.

The Screen Blanking solution uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to automatically blank the display of vehicle-mounted computers when the vehicle is moving, restoring it as soon as the vehicle stops. This addresses legal requirements in some regions where such measures are mandated, while also enhancing operational safety in warehouses, logistics hubs, and industrial facilities.

Vehicle-mounted computers are essential tools in industrial operations, but active screens can divert attention from driving tasks. JLT and Linnaeus University combined practical industry expertise with advanced AI research to create a solution that is both efficient and reliable—without the need for additional costly hardware.

Using built-in motion sensors from JLT’s JLT6012 computers, the team collected real-world movement data, simulated in part using a modified shopping cart. Linnaeus University researchers then developed a highly optimized AI model capable of detecting vehicle motion with minimal CPU usage while maintaining high accuracy.

“For us as a leading academic institution with deep theoretical knowledge in computer science and mathematics, it’s incredibly valuable to see our research applied to real-world problems,” said Björn Lindenberg, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics at Linnaeus University. “This collaboration with JLT demonstrates how AI and high-performance computing can transform industrial safety.”

The Screen Blanking application has passed rigorous internal testing and is now entering pilot trials with customers in live forklift operations. This next phase will validate its performance in real-world industrial environments, ensuring that it meets both compliance and safety objectives.

“This project showcases how collaboration between academia and industry can lead to practical innovations that directly improve workplace safety,” said Per Holmberg, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers. “By integrating AI into our rugged computing solutions, we’re helping customers protect their most valuable asset—their people—while keeping operations efficient.”

