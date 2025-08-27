Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, China, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



Total revenues were RMB716.9 million (US$100.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB933.8 million in the same period of 2024.



Gross margin expanded to 62.5% in the second quarter of 2025 from 59.6% in the same period of 2024.



Net income was RMB72.5 million (US$10.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with a net loss of RMB80.6 million in the same period of 2024.



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB91.3 million (US$12.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB44.6 million in the same period of 2024.



Average monthly subscribing members[2] were 13.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.



“We achieved our third consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability,” said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. “This reflects the continued effectiveness of our refined operational strategies and the efficiency improvements driven by AI integration. Our community remains vibrant, with a stable user base and notable improvements in DAU time spent, core user retention, and creator activity. AI is now deeply embedded in our product experience, enhancing value for both users and creators. Zhihu has also been a key platform for AI-related content, product launches, and expert engagement. We believe the synergy arising from high-quality content, trusted creators, and AI capabilities will sharpen our differentiation and deliver significant long-term competitive advantages.”

Mr. Han Wang, chief financial officer of Zhihu, added, “In the second quarter, we achieved a non-GAAP net income of RMB91.3 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB44.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin improved by approximately 3 percentage points year-over-year to 62.5%. These results reflect the ongoing improvements to our cost structure and operating efficiency, supported by AI-driven productivity gains. We remain focused on disciplined execution and sustainable monetization to drive long-term growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB716.9 million (US$100.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB933.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Marketing services revenue was RMB222.8 million (US$31.1 million), compared with RMB344.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to our proactive and ongoing refinement of service offerings to strategically focus on margin improvement.

Paid membership revenue was RMB402.0 million (US$56.1 million), compared with RMB432.7 million in the same period of 2024. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decline in the number of our average monthly subscribing members.

Vocational training revenue was RMB62.1 million (US$8.7 million), compared with RMB133.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the strategic refinement of our businesses.

Other revenues increased by 27.6% to RMB30.0 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased by 28.8% to RMB268.7 million (US$37.5 million) from RMB377.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced content and operating costs associated with the decline in our revenues, a decrease in personnel-related expenses and a decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs resulting from our improved technological efficiency.

Gross profit was RMB448.2 million (US$62.6 million), compared with RMB556.5 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin expanded to 62.5% from 59.6% in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to our monetization enhancements and improvements in our operating efficiency.

Total operating expenses decreased by 27.2% to RMB539.2 million (US$75.3 million) from RMB740.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 21.8% to RMB326.3 million (US$45.5 million) from RMB417.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to more disciplined promotional spending and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 30.4% to RMB145.7 million (US$20.3 million) from RMB209.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in our research and development efficiency.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 41.1% to RMB67.3 million (US$9.4 million) from RMB114.1 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in the allowance for expected credit losses on trade receivables and lower share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations narrowed by 50.5% to RMB91.0 million (US$12.7 million) from RMB183.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 51.4% to RMB71.5 million (US$10.0 million) from RMB147.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Investment income was RMB140.8 million (US$19.7 million), compared with RMB21.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to unrealized gains as a result of re-measuring the fair value of our investment in a privately held company associated with an observable price change in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income was RMB72.5 million (US$10.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with a net loss of RMB80.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB91.3 million (US$12.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB44.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.88 (US$0.12), compared with a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.89 in the same period of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4,820.8 million (US$673.0 million), compared with RMB4,859.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Programs

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 31.1 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) for a total price of US$66.5 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company’s existing share repurchase programs.

[1] Adjusted income/(loss) from operations and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of members who subscribed for our membership packages in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, August 27, 2025) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9225ac7d5dd24ef5919b95e9966af176

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income/(loss) from operations and adjusted net income/(loss), to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company’s management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help the Company’s management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider them in isolation from or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: zhihu@christensencomms.com

ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Marketing services 343,979 196,959 222,778 31,099 674,521 419,737 58,593 Paid membership 432,652 417,874 401,974 56,113 882,376 819,848 114,446 Vocational training 133,633 94,531 62,100 8,669 279,069 156,631 21,865 Others 23,546 20,301 30,042 4,194 58,707 50,343 7,028 Total revenues 933,810 729,665 716,894 100,075 1,894,673 1,446,559 201,932 Cost of revenues (377,266 ) (278,561 ) (268,711 ) (37,511 ) (794,650 ) (547,272 ) (76,396 ) Gross profit 556,544 451,104 448,183 62,564 1,100,023 899,287 125,536 Selling and marketing expenses (416,985 ) (320,632 ) (326,255 ) (45,543 ) (894,939 ) (646,887 ) (90,302 ) Research and development expenses (209,323 ) (141,866 ) (145,683 ) (20,337 ) (406,679 ) (287,549 ) (40,140 ) General and administrative expenses (114,107 ) (41,209 ) (67,251 ) (9,388 ) (207,024 ) (108,460 ) (15,140 ) Total operating expenses (740,415 ) (503,707 ) (539,189 ) (75,268 ) (1,508,642 ) (1,042,896 ) (145,582 ) Loss from operations (183,871 ) (52,603 ) (91,006 ) (12,704 ) (408,619 ) (143,609 ) (20,046 ) Other income/(expenses): Investment income 21,811 19,349 140,836 19,660 38,713 160,185 22,361 Interest income 26,754 20,610 20,247 2,826 57,517 40,857 5,703 Fair value change of financial instruments 31,412 - - - 40,820 - - Exchange gains/(losses) 289 (96 ) (38 ) (5 ) 409 (134 ) (19 ) Others, net 15,947 2,399 31,120 4,344 18,990 33,519 4,679 (Loss)/Income before income tax (87,658 ) (10,341 ) 101,159 14,121 (252,170 ) 90,818 12,678 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 7,063 233 (28,679 ) (4,003 ) 5,779 (28,446 ) (3,971 ) Net (loss)/income (80,595 ) (10,108 ) 72,480 10,118 (246,391 ) 62,372 8,707 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,144 ) 14 2 - (1,194 ) 16 2 Net (loss)/income attributable to Zhihu Inc.’s shareholders (82,739 ) (10,094 ) 72,482 10,118 (247,585 ) 62,388 8,709 Net (loss)/income per share Basic (0.30 ) (0.04 ) 0.30 0.04 (0.88 ) 0.26 0.04 Diluted (0.30 ) (0.04 ) 0.29 0.04 (0.88 ) 0.25 0.04 Net (loss)/income per ADS (One ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares) Basic (0.89 ) (0.12 ) 0.90 0.13 (2.65 ) 0.77 0.11 Diluted (0.89 ) (0.12 ) 0.88 0.12 (2.65 ) 0.76 0.11 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 279,241,647 244,504,405 240,762,092 240,762,092 280,403,026 242,622,911 242,622,911 Diluted 279,241,647 244,504,405 245,755,672 245,755,672 280,403,026 247,329,829 247,329,829





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 750 (872 ) 10 1 3,247 (862 ) (121 ) Selling and marketing expenses (6,063 ) 262 (294 ) (41 ) (2,791 ) (32 ) (4 ) Research and development expenses 4,439 (599 ) (870 ) (121 ) 8,119 (1,469 ) (205 ) General and administrative expenses 33,515 15,367 17,124 2,390 49,878 32,491 4,536





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31,

2024 As of June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,999,160 3,198,537 446,499 Term deposits 320,088 599,602 83,701 Short-term investments 538,816 811,783 113,321 Restricted cash 900 900 126 Trade receivables 420,636 356,687 49,792 Amounts due from related parties 41,588 20,857 2,912 Prepayments and other current assets 163,446 137,471 19,190 Total current assets 5,484,634 5,125,837 715,541 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,490 6,861 958 Intangible assets, net 54,534 47,361 6,611 Goodwill 126,344 126,344 17,637 Long-term investments, net 51,176 165,366 23,084 Term deposits - 210,000 29,315 Right-of-use assets 7,151 56,560 7,895 Other non-current assets 623 8,203 1,145 Total non-current assets 248,318 620,695 86,645 Total assets 5,732,952 5,746,532 802,186 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 835,688 756,409 105,591 Salary and welfare payables 275,260 166,906 23,299 Taxes payables 22,081 19,085 2,664 Contract liabilities 235,539 204,843 28,595 Amounts due to related parties 6,825 5,489 766 Short term lease liabilities 17,308 40,942 5,715 Short-term borrowings - 161,295 22,516 Other current liabilities 131,955 118,328 16,518 Total current liabilities 1,524,656 1,473,297 205,664 Non-current liabilities Long term lease liabilities 1,823 27,348 3,818 Deferred tax liabilities 6,830 34,734 4,849 Other non-current liabilities 3,957 3,605 503 Total non-current liabilities 12,610 65,687 9,170 Total liabilities 1,537,266 1,538,984 214,834 Total Zhihu Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 4,136,123 4,141,195 578,089 Noncontrolling interests 59,563 66,353 9,263 Total shareholders’ equity 4,195,686 4,207,548 587,352 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 5,732,952 5,746,532 802,186



