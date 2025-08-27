Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Partners with Thailand’s Digital Leader Vonosis to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption Across Healthcare, Retail and Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has entered into a strategic partnership with Vonosis Co., Ltd. (“Vonosis”), a leading digital transformation and cloud solutions provider in Thailand. This partnership marks a new milestone in GPTBots.ai’s Southeast Asia expansion, as the two companies join forces to deliver turnkey, deeply localized AI solutions for core industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing across Thailand and the broader region.

Technology Meets Market Demand: Enabling Scalable AI Adoption in Thailand

As a leader in Thailand’s digital transformation, Vonosis is actively pursuing its core strategy of becoming an “AI-powered digital enabler,” and has already started deploying AI internally to streamline operations and enhance decision-making.

Partnering with GPTBots.ai is a natural extension of this strategy. By seamlessly integrating GPTBots.ai’s no-code AI agent platform, Vonosis will empower its large enterprise client base with agile and advanced AI capabilities, enabling business transformation in areas such as:

Smart Customer Support : 24/7 multilingual (including Thai) AI-powered customer service that improves responsiveness and boosts customer satisfaction.





: 24/7 multilingual (including Thai) AI-powered customer service that improves responsiveness and boosts customer satisfaction. Workflow Automation : Automating repetitive tasks such as order processing, approvals, and report generation, freeing up staff to focus on innovation.





: Automating repetitive tasks such as order processing, approvals, and report generation, freeing up staff to focus on innovation. Data-Driven Business Insights: Leveraging AI to analyze sales data and user behavior, supporting targeted marketing and strategic decisions.





Ecosystem Synergy: A New Benchmark for AI Application in Thailand

This strategic partnership establishes a strong foundation for GPTBots.ai’s expansion in the high-potential Thai market. Leveraging Vonosis’s deep industry expertise, robust client base, and localized service capabilities, GPTBots.ai is well positioned to respond quickly to regional demand.

“We are excited to partner with Vonosis, a true leader in digital transformation that genuinely embraces AI,” said Chris Lo, founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. "Vonosis's reputation and substantial capabilities make them an ideal partner to bring enterprise-grade AI agent solutions to forward-thinking organizations across Thailand. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for intelligent transformation in the region.”

Looking ahead, the two companies will co-develop integrated AI solutions that will help organizations modernize their operations through intelligent automation and build future-ready business models.

About Vonosis Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Vonosis is a subsidiary of Get On Technology, one of Thailand’s leading IT solution providers. Focusing on cloud solutions and digital transformation, Vonosis is supported by a team of experts with over 20 years of industry experience. Vonosis provides end-to-end services, from consulting to managed operations. The company is evolving into an “AI-powered digital enabler” for enterprises in Thailand and beyond.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

