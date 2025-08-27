Ducommun to Participate in B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the upcoming 8th Annual B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference on September 10, 2025, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Institutional investors are welcome to contact B. Riley to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

