Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower Teas Now Expanding Nationwide

Fairfield, Connecticut, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea, a third-generation family and woman-owned leader in the U.S. tea market, is now bringing its trending, highly sought after Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower line to major retailers nationwide. After a successful year-long exclusive launch, the company is excited to make these unique blends available to even more tea lovers across the country.

This standout collection features two uniquely crafted, caffeine-free herbal teas: Sapphire Bay™ and Vanilla Midnight. Made with trending, premium quality-sourced ingredients like butterfly pea flower, each blend offers vibrant color and a distinctive profile, making every cup a beautiful tea drinking experience.

Butterfly pea flower has captivated Southeast Asian cultures for centuries and is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty and mesmerizing color-changing properties. This extraordinary botanical transforms from vibrant sapphire blue to a deep, rich purple with just a splash of lemon juice, making it a favorite in craft cocktails and elevated cuisine. With Butterfly pea flower being the key ingredient in these teas, Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO, calls this transformation “the power of blue.”

Always with a commitment to crafting the perfect cup, whether hot, iced, or blended into cocktails and mocktails, Bigelow Tea’s butterfly pea flower flavors are now easier than ever to enjoy and are available online and in more stores near you.

Two Beautiful Teas: Steeped in Color, Crafted for Calm

Bigelow Tea Butterfly Pea Flower Vanilla Midnight

Vanilla Midnight Herbal Tea is a soothing blend of butterfly pea flower, cinnamon, natural vanilla flavors, and other comforting ingredients. This caffeine-free herbal tea is reminiscent of the tranquility of the quiet hours of the day and offers a dark blue brew and a sweet herbal floral aroma. Perfect for winding down after a long day, each cup provides a smooth, sweet, earthy flavor that elevates one’s mood and creates a serene experience. Take one sip and begin your mindful journey!

Bigelow Tea Butterfly Pea Flower Sapphire Bay

Sapphire Bay Herbal Tea transports the tea drinker to a tropical paradise with its blend of butterfly pea flower, passionflower, pineapple, mango, and other ingredients. This caffeine-free herbal tea brews to a deep purple-blue, exuding fruit aromas and robust, sweet flavors that make every sip a delightful island escape.

Bringing the Power of Blue to Everyone

“I’m so excited that our Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower blends, Sapphire Bay and Vanilla Midnight, are now available nationwide for everyone to enjoy,” says Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO of family and woman owned Bigelow Tea. “These premium herbal teas feature the amazing and magical butterfly pea flower, with delicate blossoms carefully sourced from small family, women-owned farms in Thailand. I had the incredible opportunity to visit one of these gardens not long ago, and it was deeply moving to experience the breathtaking gardens firsthand.

The flower itself is stunning and naturally vibrant in color, creating a tea experience that is not only visually captivating but also delicious and calming. We crafted these blends to nurture the mind, body, and spirit, and I’m thrilled that tea lovers across the country can now make them a part of their daily ritual. That, to me, is the true power of blue.”

Butterfly Tea Flower Inspired Mocktails and Cocktails

Now that Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower teas are available nationwide, it’s the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen. These blends aren’t just beautiful to look at, they also shine in vibrant, color-changing mocktails and cocktails. Explore our recipe collection and bring some Bigelow Tea magic to your next gathering.

Bigelow Tropical Butterfly Mule Recipe

Bigelow Vanilla Midnight Iced Latte Recipe

Now available nationwide, these uniquely crafted blends are perfect for both curious newcomers and seasoned tea lovers alike. Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower Sapphire Bay and Vanilla Midnight herbal teas invite you to explore bold, trailblazing flavors and experience the mesmerizing, color-changing magic of vibrant butterfly pea flower. Each sip is designed to calm the mind, lift the mood, and turn everyday tea time into a soothing self-care ritual. Enjoy them brewed hot or poured over ice for a refreshing twist. Pricing MSRP is $5.79. Count: 18 tea bags.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s #1 leading tea company brand. Producing over 2.3 billion tea bags annually in the company’s three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment”®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on www.BigelowTea.com

