Thomas A. Greenwald Named 2026 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in Dallas/Fort Worth for Family Law and Family Law Mediation

Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX--Goranson Bain Ausley family law attorney Thomas A. Greenwald has been named the 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Dallas/Fort Worth by Best Lawyers®. In addition to this prestigious recognition, Greenwald is also listed in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Collaborative Law: Family Law.

Greenwald represents successful professionals, executives, business owners, and their spouses who seek financially responsible divorce solutions. Many of his clients are involved in high-net-worth divorces and aim to make prudent choices during the process, just as they have in other areas of their lives. He also specializes in Christian Divorce, guiding clients through the process in alignment with their faith. His focus is on achieving efficient, constructive solutions that save money and preserve working relationships for the future.

With 30 years of family law experience and a strong background in finance, Greenwald is highly skilled in cases involving complex property division, business valuations, closely held companies, and sophisticated compensation structures. Prior to becoming an attorney, he worked for IBM and earned a B.B.A. in finance—experience that allows him to approach each case with both legal precision and financial insight.

Greenwald is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a Credentialed Mediator, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He also brings appellate experience to cases requiring review by higher courts, ensuring clients’ interests are protected at every stage.

“My role is to guide clients toward solutions that protect what they’ve built and position them for a stable future,” Greenwald said. “Whether the matter is resolved through negotiation, mediation, or trial, I focus on helping clients make sound decisions during a challenging time in their lives.”

Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” is awarded to only one attorney in each practice area and metropolitan area, based on outstanding peer-review ratings. The designation reflects the deep respect Greenwald has earned in the Dallas/Fort Worth legal community for his exceptional skill, professionalism, and integrity.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Austin, and San Antonio. The firm has built a long-standing reputation for trustworthy and successful advocacy. With over 40 years of experience, Goranson Bain Ausley fosters a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve advantageous results.