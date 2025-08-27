Bitget Wallet Launches Native Gas-Free Transactions Across Arbitrum, Solana, and TRON

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a non-custodial multi-chain crypto wallet, has introduced support for gas-free transactions on the Arbitrum network, expanding its existing gas-free coverage to include Solana and TRON. The update makes Bitget Wallet the first crypto wallet to offer fee-free transfers across all three networks through an integrated infrastructure feature.

Under the current configuration, users on Arbitrum can access up to three gas-free transfers per day. On Solana, users receive three fee-free transfers and three gas-free token swaps per day for transactions above $20. TRON support includes two free USDT transfers daily, followed by a long-term discount of over 50% on subsequent transaction fees. Bitget Wallet's internal data shows that its users have saved around 200,000 USDT gas fees on TRON, with over 60,000 gas-free transactions completed on Solana.

The capability is enabled by Bitget Wallet's Paymaster system, an onchain infrastructure layer that allows transaction fees to be programmatically covered by the wallet. Unlike traditional models where users must hold and manage native tokens to cover gas, the Paymaster system absorbs eligible fees at the protocol level.

By integrating native gas-free capabilities across multiple chains, Bitget Wallet aims to address structural frictions in the onchain user experience. The wallet's multi-chain gas abstraction is intended to streamline access without introducing third-party dependencies or centralized relayer mechanisms.

"Reducing reliance on native gas tokens is a necessary step toward broader usability in decentralized systems," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. "Users shouldn't have to think about how to fund transactions — they should be able to interact across chains in a way that's intuitive and cost-efficient."

Bitget Wallet supports over 130 blockchains and provides access to swaps, staking, DApps, and other features. Its broader infrastructure stack includes GetGas, a balance-based system that allows users to pre-fund gas fees using stablecoins or select tokens for use across multiple chains.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e16e94ab-f53d-42f9-a781-1c4913c87fc2