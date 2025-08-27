Purple Biotech to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that the Company's CEO, Gil Efron will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meeting at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2025.

Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Management will be holding 1 x 1 meetings as well. Please schedule through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes CAPTN-3, CM24 and NT219. The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound’s therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophil extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers and other potential tissue biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). A Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients with NT219 in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab was initiated. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com

