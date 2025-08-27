Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 2:10 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following each event.

In addition to the fireside chats, the management team will host investor meetings at the conferences. Investors participating in the conferences who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Cantor or H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Invivyd



Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

