Discuss Introduces “Vibe Coding” and Hybrid AI + Human Market Insight Platform

SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-moderated interviews reshape qualitative research, many companies frame it as a choice between automation or human connection. Discuss, the only global market insights platform proven to deliver both, today announced new features that cement the hybrid model of AI-led and human-led research as the industry’s new normal. Trusted by global brands including Mastercard, Danone, Dexcom, and Suntory, Discuss enables teams to move at the speed of AI while preserving the empathy and cultural nuance that live human conversations can deliver.

This release also introduces a concept Discuss is calling vibe coding for market insights. Borrowed from software development, where AI turns natural-language instructions into code, vibe coding in consumer research democratizes insight access, allowing non-researchers to stay close to customers with a platform that lets AI handle the heavy lifting from finding participants, to running interviews, to surfacing themes and insights.

“AI-moderated research is here to stay, and rightly so. It has forever changed how quickly teams can gain a quick pulse on their audiences,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “But no amount of technological advancement can replace the human bond. Speed without empathy is just noise. This release builds on what we’ve been doing for years: combining AI and human research so teams don’t have to choose. We see it less as an ‘either or’ choice and more as a practical evolution and we’re proud to be leading it.”

Key Feature Highlights

Turn past qual projects into a living knowledge base: The Enhanced Insights Agent leverages GenAI to automatically find answers to key questions across research, breaking down silos and making qualitative data instantly searchable.

Scale consumer closeness for every use case with AI-led video interviews: Designed for real-time qual at scale, the enhanced Interview Agent now enables teams to test concepts, get UX feedback, run shop-alongs and gain consumer closeness.

Find your target audience in hours, not weeks: Enhanced Project Agent is like a virtual assistant that builds screeners. It recruits from 3M+ vetted global participants representing B2B, B2C, and healthcare, with responses in under an hour.





Feature Details



Insights Agent: Building Knowledge Across Projects

Q: How can I reuse past research without starting from scratch?

For years, qualitative insights have lived in silos, forgotten after each project. With new Cross-Project Summaries, Discuss Insights Agent turns those silos into a searchable, evolving knowledge base. Teams can now synthesize insights across both AI-moderated and human-led projects, spotting consumer behavior shifts and answering new questions without repeating work. Instead of treating each study as an isolated exercise, researchers can build a living repository that grows in value over time.

Interview Agent: Video Conversations With Real Human Depth

Q: Can AI really conduct video interviews like a human moderator?

Discuss’ enhanced Interview Agent now extends beyond audio to video, capturing not only what people say but also how they react in real time.

Teams can present ads, product designs, or concepts directly within the interview, prompting instant feedback that the AI probes with smart follow-up questions. On mobile, participants can even flip their cameras for live, self-directed shop-alongs or in-home tours. It can also adapt questions in real time, run asynchronously across time zones, and engage respondents in dozens of languages. By capturing tone, expressions, and body language across dozens of languages, the Interview Agent delivers richer context at scale than surveys alone can provide.

Project Agent: Rapid Access to the Right Audiences

Q: How fast can I find the right consumers for an AI-led interview?

The updated Project Agent makes sourcing global audiences seamless. With access to more than 3 million vetted participants across 150 countries and 100,000 job titles, brands can reach niche or global audiences in days. Whether connecting with B2B decision-makers in Berlin or Gen Z shoppers in São Paulo, insights arrive in as soon as an hour, enabling faster, more credible decisions without sacrificing quality.



Why It Matters

The pace of AI adoption has raised expectations for speed, but leading brands continue to rely on live, human conversations to capture nuance, empathy, and cultural context that algorithms cannot replicate. Discuss is the only market insights platform that unites AI- and human-led research, letting teams move quickly without compromise.

With more than one million qualitative sessions across 100+ countries, Discuss brings a decade of proven global scale to the AI era. Its new features consolidate years of qualitative research experience into tools that anyone – not just researchers – can use to understand consumers.



The bigger picture: Why does vibe coding matter to market insights?

Borrowed from software development, where AI translates natural-language instructions into code, vibe coding in market insights democratizes access to research. For both AI- and human-moderated research, Discuss customers can simply describe what they want to learn, and AI agents handle everything from recruiting participants to synthesizing insights. What once required months of coordination and specialized expertise can now be achieved in hours while still offering the option of live, human-led sessions when nuance and empathy matter most.



Industry Perspective

The shift toward hybrid AI and human-led research is gaining traction across the industry. To highlight this evolution, Discuss is convening a live conversation with Forrester and Quadrant Strategies on August 28, 2025, featuring Rowan Curran, Principal Analyst at Forrester. The session explores how generative AI is reshaping research and the practical steps teams must take to turn disruption into opportunity. Register here .



See Discuss and Meta at TMRE

Discuss will take the stage with Meta at The Market Research Event (TMRE), October 28-30, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV to share how placing human-centric research at the center of UX design enabled the Meta Monetization team to surface deep behavioral insights, iterate faster, and build tools that are not just functional but meaningfully valuable to advertisers and marketers. The joint session will spotlight practical use cases and lessons learned from deploying Discuss’ market insights platform inside one of the world’s most innovative companies. See details here .



Summary

Launch: Discuss introduces “Vibe Coding” and hybrid AI + human market insight platform

Why it matters: Redefines consumer insights research by uniting AI-moderated speed with the nuance of live human conversations

Core differentiator: Only global insights platform proven to deliver both: AI agents that recruit, interview, and synthesize, plus live human moderation when empathy and cultural context matter

Key innovations: Enhanced Insights Agent with cross-project summaries, Interview Agent with real-time video feedback and shop-alongs, and Project Agent sourcing 3M+ vetted participants in hours

Industry validation: Discuss hosting over 1M qualitative sessions worldwide and set to present with Meta at TMRE 2025 on human-centered research in the AI era



